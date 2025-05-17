Doctor Who’s Surprise TARDIS Cameo Explained

So, who is Susan? Simply put, she’s the Doctor’s first companion, played by Ford in two seasons between 1963-4. She travelled with the First Doctor, played by William Hartnell, until she was left behind on Earth to marry a dishy freedom fighter named David. Since then, she popped back up in 20th anniversary special “The Five Doctors”, in Children in Need comedy EastEnders crossover “Dimensions in Time,” and in a great many prose and audio adventures. Read more about all of those here.

New Doctor Who fans were primed for Susan’s existence in 2024 episodes “The Devil’s Chord,” and “The Legend of Ruby Sunday.” In the former, the Doctor takes Ruby to a 1960s London rooftop and points in the direction of Shoreditch, saying:

“In the past, right now, I live in a place called Totter’s Lane. 1963, I parked the TARDIS in a junkyard and I lived there with my granddaughter Susan. […] We could go and have a look but you know, timelines [makes explosion sound]”.

The Totter’s Lane junkyard is where Doctor Who began, when Susan was followed home by Barbara and Ian (Jacqueline Hill and William Russell), two teachers at her school – specifically Coal Hill School, where Clara Oswald and Danny Pink later taught, and the setting for short-lived spinoff Class – and all four of them became travelling companions in time and space.

In “The Devil’s Chord,” when Ruby asked where his granddaughter was now, Fifteen told her he didn’t know. “Time Lords were murdered. Genocide rolled across time and space like a great big cellular explosion, maybe killed her too.”

Apparently not – if this latest vision is bonafide Susan and not, say, another trap set for the Doctor by a trickster god. According to what the Doctor saw in his mind, Susan is alive and in his TARDIS and calling him to go back and find her. Go back where? To their home planet of Gallifrey, which was destroyed in The Time War when the Time Lords were exterminated? That would be a finale-appropriate development.