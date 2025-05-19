Doctor Who Solves the Mrs Flood Mystery: Post-Credits Scene Explained

This time it’s Sutekh.

I mean, the truth is, nobody ever really expects it to be the Rani, and her chances of coming back diminished still further with the introduction of Michelle Gomez’s Missy, allow the Master to pull double duty for male and female evil Time Lords.

The Rani is a third tier villain at best, a camp joke with only two TV stories to her name (Three if you could the despised and discarded “Dimensions in Time” Children in Need special), neither of them turning up in anyone’s all-time favourites list. Those stories are “The Mark of the Rani”, a two-parter historical where she teams up with the Master, and “Time and the Rani”, Sylvester McCoy’s introductory story.

And yet, if you watch those stories, you will see that (without wanting to anger any homicidal goatee aficionados), she is potentially the most dangerous Evil Time Lord the Doctor’s faced yet.

More Than a “Female Master”

The big difference becomes obvious when you watch “The Mark of the Rani” and see her working alongside the Master.

Because let’s be honest, the Master’s never really wanted to conquer the universe. Like Missy says to Clara in “The Magician’s Apprentice”, for the Doctor and the Master, trying to kill each other is just their version of texting. Creating grand, over-elaborate schemes for universal domination is simply the Master’s love language. When the Master’s arch nemesis is found by the Time Lords, stripped of his ability to travel and marooned on a primitive little planet well out of the way of galactic civilisation, does the Master use this as an opportunity to finally take over the rest of the Galaxy without interference? No, he rushes straight to planet Earth and starts tugging on the Doctor’s pigtails.