Where You Can Watch Suits Season 9

The USA Network legal drama Suits has seen a massive surge in popularity this summer, with around 18 billion minutes of the series viewed in July alone. Even though this isn’t the show’s first time on streaming, its arrival on Netflix in June has given the show a second life.

When asked about Suits suddenly becoming so popular, executive producer Gene Klein applauded both the show’s creative team and Netflix’s reach, telling TVLine:

“I think there’s two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform. On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there. But there’s also something about the show that is rewatchable. There’s people who’ve watched it all when it was coming out and find it very comforting to watch again. And it’s also, I think, a unique enough show that it’s very rewatchable. You discover new things as you’re rewatching it. So there’s an additional set of things about the show that reveal themselves watching it again. So it’s a tribute to the show, creatively. But then it’s also a tribute to the power of Netflix because it’s been on Peacock for a while. There’s a hat tip that needs to go to Netflix and the power of their platform because it’s finding people”

While Netflix’s reach is likely a key factor in Suits’ current success, it’s also important to note that despite the show gaining billions of minutes of views, the actors and writers that made Suits so likable aren’t being compensated properly by the current streaming residuals system.