The Suits Spinoff That You Forgot Happened

Thankfully, the internet remembers. So allow Den of Geek to tell you everything you need to know about the Suits spinoff that time forgot.

What Was The Suits Spinoff Pearson About?

As its name suggests, Pearson continues the story of Suits‘ very own Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres). First introduced in the pilot episode as one of the founders of the Pearson Hardman law firm (later called Pearson Darby then Pearson Specter then Pearson Specter Litt then Spencer Litt then Zane Spencer Litt then Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams then Specter Litt Wheeler Williams then Specter Litt Williams then Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett … look, a lot happens on this show), Pearson operated as the big boss for six seasons.

Jessica Pearson then exited the show as a main character in season 6, having been disbarred when taking the blame for Michael Ross’s (Patrick J. Adams) fraud. The character would return for the following season as a recurring player as the show sets up the eventual spinoff to come in bits and pieces. In Suits season 7, Jessica has relocated to Chicago where she handles a case of police brutality against the city. In retaliation, one of the mayor’s employees Keri Allen (Rebecca Rittenhouse) gets Jessica disbarred in the state of Illinois as well.

It all comes to a head in the season 7 finale, “Good-Bye,” which also serves as a backdoor pilot for what would eventually become Pearson. In that episode, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) responds to Jessica’s call for aid in Chicago. She is trying to halt the destruction of the North Side Housing Project that her aunt lives in as a favor for her family. But since she is no longer a lawyer, she requires Harvey’s help.

Ultimately, Harvey is unable to practice law in Illinois either thanks to a technicality exploited by the mayor’s office and corrupt real estate developer Pat McGann (Wayne Duvall). So instead of a legal solution, Jessica opts for blackmail and makes it seem as though McGann was trying to buy her off. Impressed with her shenanigans, Chicago Mayor Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector) offers her a job in his administration where she can affect real change … as long as she drops her suit about the housing project.

That’s where Pearson episode 1 picks up. Jessica begins her work on behalf of Mayor Novak while also trying to serve the Chicago community. Walking that fine line serves as the dramatic tension throughout the spinoff’s 10-episode first season.