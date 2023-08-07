Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht: Where Are The Suits Cast Now
You might have a good idea of what one member of the Suits cast is up to now. But what about everyone else?
Perhaps you’ve heard but it’s been a very Suits summer.
Despite airing its final episode in September 2019, USA Network’s legal procedural Suits has been the talk of the streaming world ever since its first eight seasons arrived to Netflix on June 17. All nine seasons have been streaming on Peacock for far longer but Netflix, as the biggest streaming service, tends to drive the most attention. Per Nielsen, Suits has already broken its own streaming record with 3.7 billion minutes viewed the first week of July and viewership intensity doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
The potential reasons for Suits‘ surge in popularity are manyfold. While the dual WGA and SGA strikes shouldn’t have led to an extended pause in summer content in theory, some studios have juggled their schedules a bit to weather the storm for the fall season. Additionally, Suits‘ basic cable format of multiple seasons featuring 16-24 episodes each is still really popular among viewers, despite what the streaming world might think. Even if it’s not recognized as an all-time great, Suits hails from a different era of television in which well-staffed writers’ rooms meant shows could last for over a hundred (at least reasonably) compelling episodes – a true binge-watcher’s dream.
And then there’s the cast. While we’re sure you’ve heard of at least one former Suits cast member (more on her in a second), the show’s whole ensemble was populated with capable professionals. With that in mind, let’s catch up with the cast of Suits and find out what they’re up to now.
Gabriel Macht
Before he was cast as “best closer in the city” Harvey Specter on Suits, Gabriel Macht was likely best known for his role as the title character in 2008’s neo-noir superhero movie The Spirit. Since Suits wrapped in 2019, however, Macht has taken an extended break from acting, aside from appearing in one season of spinoff series Pearson. While Macht hasn’t used the word “retirement,” it’s clear that he’s currently enjoying some time off with his family.
Shortly after Suits wrapped, Macht told TV Insider “I have a real sense of freedom having now finished it. And I’m happy. I feel I’ve put some creative good into the world and now I want to put some creative heart, more focus and energy into [being with] my wife and my family.”
Patrick J. Adams
Befitting his Suits character’s status as an out-of-nowhere underdog, Patrick J. Adams didn’t have many prominent roles before he became legal genius Michael Ross. That’s not to say that his C.V. was empty – quite the contrary, in fact, with bit roles in everything from Friday Night Lights to Lost. He just didn’t yet have a chance to shine like Suits provided.
Now Adams’ post-Suits career has been just as busy and has featured more spots on the top of call sheets. Adams joined the cast of Sneaky Pete as Stefan Kilbane in 2019. The year after he played John Glenn in Disney+ series The Right Stuff. 2022 saw the actor pop up in the movie The Swearing Jar and the Prime Video adaptation of A League of Their Own.
Rick Hoffman
Few actors have appeared in more TV procedurals than Rick Hoffman. Before joining the ranks of Suits as junior partner Louis Litt in season 1, Hoffman had already enjoyed roles in similar shows such as Crossing Jordan, The Practice, CSI: NY, Law & Order: SVU, Leverage, and more Hey, if you’ve got Resting Lawyer Face, put it to your advantage.
Hoffman’s career after Suits has been unusually quiet for such a prolific TV presence. He stopped by Showtime’s Billions for a recurring role in 2020 and will be seen next in Eli Roth’s slasher Thanksgiving.
Meghan Markle
When Suits ended, Meghan Markle was never heard from again. On to the next entry!
OK, obviously that’s not true. If you’re not familiar with the bit we’re doing here, Meghan Markle became one of the English-speaking world’s most famous individuals in her life after Suits. In mid-2016, while she was still on the show (which she would eventually exit after seven seasons), Markle began dating Prince Harry – grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and then-sixth in line for the British throne.
Markle and Prince Harry married in early 2018 and then a whole bunch of stuff happened that made your parents develop very strong opinions on her. Now known as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, it’s safe to say that Markle’s acting days are behind her.
Sarah Rafferty
When TV shows last as long as Suits did, it can be challenging for supporting actors to endure that grind the entire run. Sarah Rafferty is a rare breed in that respect, providing a constant presence as former secretary Donna Paulsen for all nine seasons.
Prior to Suits, Rafferty was no stranger to television drama with roles in big shows like Six Feet Under, CSI, Bones, and more. Since then, Rafferty has been selective with her acting choices, appearing in recurring roles in only Grey’s Anatomy (as Suzanne) and Chicago Med (Dr. Pamela Blake). Next up, Rafferty will be playing Dr. Katherine Walter in Netflix’s My Life With the Walter Boys, a series about an orphaned girl from New York who moves to rural Colorado to live with a family with 10 sons.
Gina Torres
Gina Torres was arguably the biggest star of any of her castmates going into Suits. The New York City-born actress should have been a familiar face to sci-fi fans on both television (she played Zoe Washburne in Firefly) and film (Cas in The Matrix sequels). After portraying firm co-founder Jessica Lourdes Pearson on Suits for seven seasons, Torres stayed in the show’s world and starred in her character’s own spinoff, Pearson, for one season.
Torres has kept fairly busy since her time on Suits ended. In 2019, she played Mrs. Burble on an episode of Riverdale. Since 2021, she’s had a main role as Tommy Vega on 9-1-1: Lone Star. She’s also provided her voice to Keeper Yennen on Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina and was just seen in Netflix rom-com The Perfect Find.
Amanda Schull
After operating on a recurring basis for seasons 2 through 7, Amanda Schull and her character Katrina Bennett became a main player in seasons 8 and 9. Before that, however, Schull had a lengthy career on sci-fi and procedural television thanks to single-episode roles in Cold Case, Bones, Psych, and Grimm, and a main role as Dr. Cassandra Railly in Syfy’s 12 Monkeys.
Since Suits went off the air, Schull has kept up in TV work thanks to bit parts on MacGyver, NCIS, The Recruit, and a recurring role on 9-1-1: Lone Star alongside her Suits co-star Gina Torres.
Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill joined Suits in season 7 to bring to the show some of the gravitas he garnered from big acting jobs like Charlie Young on The West Wing and Sam the Onion Man (“I can fix that”) in Holes.
Since he signed off from playing Alex Williams, Hill’s impressive career has continued apace. The actor has popped up in the movie sequels to his other long-running show, Psych (Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Psych 3: This is Gus) to go along with roles in The Wonder Years reboot and This is Us.
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl got her big break in the early 2000s for her Emmy-winning role as Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy and as the co-lead of Judd Apatow comedy Knocked Up. Her career took a circuitous path after that (due to her being publicly perceived, perhaps unfairly, as rude) but eventually led to a big role as Samantha Wheeler on Suits.
In the four years since Suits wrapped, Heigl has one major TV role under her belt – having played co-lead Tully Heart on Netflix’s Firefly Lane. She also starred in the 2021 psychological thriller film Fear of Rain.
All nine seasons of Suits are available to stream on Peacock. The first eight are available on Netflix.