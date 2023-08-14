The Best Legal Dramas to Watch After Suits

Forgive us if we occasionally sound surprised or bemused in our coverage of the Suits streaming phenomenon. It’s just that an innocuous 2010s cable series suddenly becoming a monster hit on streaming is a fairly perplexing experience.

Streaming services like Netflix and Peacock, both of which host multiple seasons of Suits (eight for Netflix, all nine for Peacock), spend untold millions trying to produce their own original hits only for a USA Network series from years ago to blow them all out of the water. People quite simply can’t get enough of the legal machinations of Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Michael Ross (Patrick J. Adams), and the rest of the personnel a their constantly-changing law firm.

Why, exactly, has Suits in particular become such a hit? We’ll leave that one for the sociologists. But the show’s success this summer has made one undeniable fact of TV life clear: legal dramas are great! For decades, television audiences have enjoyed legal dramas as the yin to crime dramas’ yang. If criminals are being caught in all of these police and detective procedurals, then surely we need some prosecutors to try them and lawyers to defend them? Thankfully, the medium has been happy to provide exactly that.

If you just finished all nine seasons of Suits and its spinoff Pearson and are still looking for more courtroom action, allow us to make the following recommendations. Just a quick note on eligibility though: we’ve tried to keep this to just legal dramas, which disqualifies comedies like Ally McBeal and Night Court. Additionally shows like Better Call Saul, while great, fall more in their own category than a traditional “legal drama” if that makes any sense. Basically, if you can imagine a judge overruling an objection by saying “but watch yourself, counselor: you’re on thin ice” then that’s the kind of show we’re talking about here.