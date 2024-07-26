What Non-Fiction Show Would You Like To Be In?

The reason we love The Apprentice is because we secretly (or not so secretly) think they’re mostly idiots and we could do better. We’d probably all win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Jeopardy in our heads. Certainly the Made In Chelsea gang would embrace us, and we could do with a flirty Gordon Ramsey to come and sort out our business, or someone to do up the house or the garden or the car, and storage hunters looks fun… But not that many of us could actually be arsed to apply.

So imagine a fantasy world where you can appear in a non-fiction show without any of the faff, totally by your rules in any capacity you like. Want to be on The Traitors? You can be Claudia Winkleman if you like! Want to travel the world with Travel Man – pick your destination and your traveling companion as you wish. Want to be on Top Gear? Get in that reasonably priced car! You could even be Clarkson if you’re an agent of chaos.

Here’s what the staff picked. Let us know your choice in the comments.

Richard Osman’s House of Games

This may sound like a bit of an unambitious request when I could be in the Caribbean with Steven Mangan for Fortune Hotel, on some boat (I assume) for Below Deck, or winning the big bucks on a big bucks show. But I want to be on House of Games. I want to win at least one day and I want the wheelie suitcase. Ideally I’d win the week so I could come back for champions’ week but that’s not a deal breaker. In this scenario I am a minor celebrity you haven’t heard of (I don’t want to go on with real people like some pleb!), but the other celebrities have heard of me, so if you’re watching you have to Google me, but all four of us are really chummy. I’m good at the Highbrow Lowbrow round (sometimes), the Roonerspisms, and crucially, Answersmash, but am horrible at I’m Terrible at Dating and Where is Kazakhstan. I am extremely competitive and have no poker face, so hopefully Richard would tease me mercilessly, but all in good fun. Even if I lose (this is my fantasy, I’m not going to lose), I can’t imagine a happier, warmer, more Britishy experience than duking it out with stand-ups, athletes and weather presenters for a pair of salt and pepper shakers. – Rosie Fletcher