When Will Jeopardy! Go Back to Normal?

With Jennings in place as sole host, Jeopardy! has had the opportunity to achieve something it hasn’t enjoyed since the Trebek years: stability. Unfortunately, doing so hasn’t been so simple. For, as many fans, have observed, Jeopardy! has yet to air a “normal” episode since its 40th season premiered on Sept. 11, 2023. These fans include none other than Jeopardy! super champion James Holzhauer.

ik she doesn’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy because the competition there is beneath her. As someone who shared the stage with @AmodioMatt, I sympathize.



The fatal flaw in her plan is that it would require regular Jeopardy to cast a first-time contestant — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 13, 2024

As Holzhauer alluded to, first-time contestants have been nonexistent on Jeopardy! this year. The traditional Jeopardy! format features three contestants competing in that day’s trivia match, with the winner taking home their prize money and then getting return for the next day’s contest to face two newcomers. Winners continue to return until knocked out by another contestant, with current host Jennings holding the record for consecutive appearances at 74. Thus far, no episode in Jeopardy! season 40 has followed that format. Instead, the show has brought back old contestants for the following tournaments and mini-tournaments (as compiled by the Jeopardy! History Wiki):

Dates Event Sept. 11, 2023 – Sept. 29, 2023 The Second Chance Tournament with season 37 contestants Oct. 2, 2023 – Dec. 18, 2023 The Champions Wild Card Tournament with seasons 37 and 38 contestants Dec. 19, 2023 – Jan. 15, 2024 The Second Chance Tournament with season 39 contestants Jan. 16, 2024 – Feb. 22, 2024 The Champions Wild Card Tournament with season 39 contestants Feb. 23, 2024 – March 20, 2024 The 2024 Tournament of Champions

The Tournament of Champions features the previous season’s big-time champs competing against one another and has been running, off-and-on, since 1964. The Second Chance Tournament began in 2022 gives another opportunity to Jeopardy! contestants who just missed out on winning. The Wild Card Tournament launched in 2023 and brings back contestants who have won at least one game but not the five games required to be eligible for the Tournament of Champions.

Notably, none of these tournaments are “normal” Jeopardy! There’s a very good reason for that and it’s probably the one you’re thinking of right now: the writers strike.

The WGA strike that lasted for much of 2023 meant that Jeopardy!‘s staff of trivia writers were unavailable to write new clues. And while the strike was resolved in Sept. 27, 2023, Jeopardy!‘s aggressive production schedule meant that it had to record many episodes prior to its writers’ return. Consequently (and controversially), Jeopardy! opted to re-use both questions and contestants from past seasons when filming much of season 40.

Speaking on an episode of the podcast Inside Jeopardy!, aforementioned EP Michael Davies said “I also believe principally that it would not be fair to have new contestants making their first appearance on the Alex Trebek stage doing it with non-original material or a combination of non-original material and material that was written pre-strike.”