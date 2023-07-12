Doctor Who: Should Russell T Davies Acknowledge The Timeless Child?

Previously, it was thought the Doctor was a Time Lord on her fifteenth life (thirteenth numbered incarnation, plus John Hurt’s “War Doctor” from the 50th anniversary special, plus a second David Tennant incarnation in the two-parter “The Stolen Earth”/”Journey’s End”), the first of which was played by William Hartnell in 1963.

The “Timeless Child” twist revealed that the Doctor had other lives before Hartnell. These included “the Morbius Doctors”, a series of mysterious faces seen in the story “The Brain of Morbius”, when the Fourth Doctor was having his mind read, revealing images of himself, the Third, Second and First Doctors, and other faces besides. It also included the “Fugitive Doctor”, played by Jo Martin, who travelled in a TARDIS shaped like a Police Box and was on the run from the Time Lords (although we also saw that she performed a few black bag operations for them in the past). It also included an as-yet unnumbered variety of previous identities, many of them children.

It turns out the Doctor is not a Time Lord, but a member of an unknown species, found as a child alone at the edge of a gateway to another universe. The Time Lords learned the art of regeneration from that child, and raised her to be their secret agent, then when she went on the run, they wiped her memory and made her regenerate back into William Hartnell as a child, safe in the assurance that they would never run away again.

Whether it worked or not, the Timeless Child arc was aimed at carrying out several practical functions:

One: It gave the Doctor back some of their air of mystery, once more making her a traveller in time and space with an unknown origin.

Two: It bailed most of the backlog of continuity associated with the Time Lords, who were always a bit of a cumbersome element of the show (although arguably Davies did this perfectly well with the Time War).