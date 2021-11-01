Why The Office’s Jim Halpert Is the Absolute Worst

Let’s take a minute to talk about Jim’s crimes against Karen; he encouraged her to move to Scranton (‘Branch Closing’, Season 3, Episode 7 – “Scranton’s not that bad so if they offer you a job there I think you should take it”) knowing full well he was in love with someone else and that Karen had feelings for him. Then when Karen gets to Scranton, everyone at the Scranton branch knows that Jim is in love with Pam, making a super-fun working environment for Karen. She’s then made out to be awful for attempting to live near him – not with him, near him (‘Back From Vacation’, Season 3 Episode 12) and for making poor old Jim stay up to try to talk through their problems (‘Ben Franklin’, Season 3 Episode 15). Justice for Karen!

See also: Pam’s maternity cover Cathy (Season 8). That was a big old mess.

Jim Halpert doesn’t think his wife’s opinion matters

You’ll recall Jim buying his parents’ house without telling Pam in ‘Frame Toby’, Season 5, Episode 8. It sounds romantic but… is it? How many of you would really want to live in your partner’s parents’ former home? Pam could never tell him if she hated the house, it’s literally his childhood home, and he’d already bought it! Of course Pam acted all swoony but I believe she really wanted to go full on Real Makeover: Home Edition on Casa Halpert.

Then, in a move that was not romantic in the slightest, Jim invested $10,000 (‘Here Comes Treble’, Season 9, Episode 5) of their savings in a company that is not even based where he lives with his family (I have Googled it and Scranton to Philadelphia is two hours by car and three hours by train) without telling Pam. The fallout of him making this decision is massive and Pam is left to look after their two children while Jim gallivants about at his stupidly named company (Athlead/Athleap – both moronic). Thank goodness she has lovely sound man Brian (‘Customer Loyalty’, Season 9 Episode 12) as a shoulder to cry on, because Jim’s shoulders are in Philadelphia. Then to top it all off at the panel in the finale, loads of idiotic women start digging at Pam (“If I had Jim he would have a free pass to do anything”) after he had finally seen sense (‘Finale, Pt 1’, Season 9 Episode 26). I don’t know who these women are (actors yes, I know) but, my goodness, does their treatment of Jim as some kind of demi-god for choosing his wife and children over his career fill me with rage.

See also: Jim Halpert making a mockery of the Finer Things Club (‘Branch Wars’, Season 4 Episode 10). Unforgiveable.

Jim Halpert is a bully and terrible co-worker

I am not going to claim that I would enjoy Ed Helms‘ Andy as a colleague, but Jim really revels in his dislike for him. ‘Hilarious’ prankster Jim pushes an already volatile man over the edge and sends him to anger management by hiding his phone in the ceiling (‘The Return’, Season 3 Episode 14) but apparently that’s hilarious. Any consequences for the bastard’s childish antics? Absolutely not.