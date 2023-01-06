Netflix’s Treason Ending Explained: Exploring the Charlie Cox Thriller’s Shocking Finale

However, Maddy reminds Kara that she herself knows Dede a lot better than Kara does, as they served together in the army, where Dede saved her life. She knows that Dede will not hesitate to shoot to kill if she has to, which is what she has been trained to do and which would also be her instinctive reaction, having spent time under fire in a war zone.

But despite knowing that, Maddy panics as the 30 seconds Dede gave her run out, and she rushes forward. Presumably she is intending either to give Dede the files, or to throw herself in front of Adam. But she is too late to do either. Dede is startled by the sudden commotion and her training takes over – she shoots Adam dead on the spot. She was clearly willing to kill him, but whether she actually intended to do so in that moment is more of a grey area.

Why Kill Off Charlie Cox’s Character?

Actor Oona Chaplin told The Independent that this was not the original ending of the series. Although she could not clearly remember how the story originally concluded, she remembered a phone call in which the producers told her that they were making a change to the series finale and killing off her co-star, in what she called “the more interesting option”.

Killing off a series lead is a rare move that is always bound to get tongues wagging. It is not completely unprecedented, and the series was unfortunately released just a year after another prominent spy series did the same thing.

Provoking some kind of water-cooler conversation is usually beneficial to a TV show, as the more people talk about it, the more friends they are likely to encourage to watch it. Since it was released on Boxing Day it’s questionable how many people immediately gathered around their office water coolers to discuss it, but luckily the internet provides a virtual watercooler at the touch of a phone. The death also led to what is probably the series’ best dramatic scene; Maddy’s silent, tearful walk across the Millennium Bridge to embrace the children, the look on her face telling them everything.

And there may be another, more pragmatic, reason for this character’s death. Adam Lawrence is played by Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil in the Netflix TV series that ran 2015-2018. Cox is now back and officially playing Daredevil in the MCU; he has already reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law and is set to appear in Echo before his own series is revived in a new, MCU form. We have no idea what went on behind the scenes, but we would bet quite a lot on the idea that Cox was offered an increasingly big role in the MCU, told the producers he would not be available if a second season was ordered, and they decided to kill him off to give him a dramatic exit.