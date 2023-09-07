Top Boy Season 3 Cast: The Batman’s Barry Keoghan Joins Ashley Walters & Kane Robinson

RETURNING CHARACTERS

Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson as Dushane and Sully

Top Boy’s central frenemies will of course return for the final run, but after the events of the season two finale, it’s highly unlikely they’ll be on good terms. After Dushane recruited Sully’s former nemesis Jamie (Michael Ward) to work for their gang, seemingly lining him up as his successor so he could step back from their criminal enterprise and settle down with Shelley and her daughter Tish, Sully put a stop to this by shooting Jamie dead.

Season three will reveal the after-effects of Sully’s betrayal, and as we saw in the latest trailer, the men will go head to head and fight it out for the top spot in their empire and the Summerhouse estate one last time. But they’ll also face stiff competition from a new rival Irish gang (see above).

Ashley Walters is a former So Solid Crew rapper, actor and producer who’s been on screen since his teens with early roles in Grange Hill and real-life dramatisation The Murder of Stephen Lawrence. Among many, many TV and film roles, he co-created and starred in Sky crime comedy series Bulletproof, appeared alongside Christopher Eccleston in thriller Safe House, and opposite Suranne Jones in Channel 4’s I Am… Victoria.

Rapper and producer Kane “Kano” Robinson has multiple music credits to his name, but Top Boy is his most prominent screen role as an actor.

Simbiatu Ajikawo as Shelley

Dushane and Shelley’s relationship is stronger than ever after being put to the test in the last series, with Shelley campaigning against the redevelopment of the Summerhouse estate before discovering Dushane had been secretly investing in the plans. Dushane’s change of heart after the death of his mother in the series finale put them back on track – and in the final chapter of Top Boy, we’ll see Dushane agree to back Shelley’s new business venture.

Outside of Top Boy, Ajikawo is better known as rapper Little Simz, releasing several critically acclaimed albums, winning the 2022 Mercury Music Prize, and appearing as herself in Venom: Let There Be Carnage to perform her song “Venom”. She also appeared in an episode of Prime Video’s excellent 2022 sci-fi drama The Power.