The Banshees of Inisherin Defies Hollywood’s Fairytale Ireland

It’s all so beatific, right down to the Catholics priest and Anglican minister working in cahoots as matchmakers, that you never would’ve fancied the actual Ireland of the 1920s was in its second consecutive decade of major political upheaval, bloodshed, and war. Indeed, the Irish Civil War was fought between 1922 and 1923.

The Banshees of Inisherin does not forget that context. Rather, it revels in it by staging an existential tragicomic parable about the war and perhaps Ireland itself on the fictional island of Inisherin—which just so happened to be created by filming on the actual island of Inishmore, the idealized home of Ford’s mother.

On Inisherin, we once again have a film set within a picturesque community of thatched roofs and horse drawn carriages. McDonagh even heightens the postcard quality with breathtaking vistas overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Yet there’s something immediately off about it. For instance, The Banshees’ protagonists Pádraic Súlleabháin (Colin Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) see that windswept view of the sea every time they grab a pint… but they rarely ever look out on it. Their backs are to green and blue, and they’re more oft than not inclined to brood into their bitters than even look up into the other’s eyeline, never mind the coast.

Like Ford, McDonagh was not born in Ireland; he grew up in London as the son of Irish immigrants, with his father being the one who was raised in Galway. However, McDonagh is the one who actually moved back, returning to Galway in his 30s as opposed to dreaming about doing so into his tender old age. And by setting The Banshees of Inisherin in roughly the same era as The Quiet Man, McDonagh is offering an authentic counterpoint to wistful American fairy tales.

Banshees’ Pádraic was born and raised all his life on Inisherin, and is so isolated on the island that even the Civil War occurring on the mainland almost seems like an abstraction. In the distance and across the water, he and Colm can see the smoke rising and hear the cannons roar. Yet it might as well be occurring on the other side of the planet. Pádraic is elsewhile content to mind his business at the pub and at the cottage, which looks almost as cozy from afar as the one Sean inherits in The Quiet Man, if not for the fact that Pádraic is so lonely he lets his miniature donkey walk inside the home, much to the chagrin of his adult sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon), who also lives with him.

The Banshees of Inisherin is a fable with a lot on its mind, including a contemplation of the futility of existence. That’s what gnaws at Colm, who begins the movie by abruptly announcing he does not want to be Pádraic’s friend any longer. In his advancing years, Colm has decided that to quell his recurring bouts of melancholy he’ll find purpose in life by writing music and distancing himself from the happy-go-lucky layabouts Ford just happened to populate Ireland with in his own movie during this period.