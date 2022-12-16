1923 Cast: Meet the Next Generation of Yellowstone

The highly anticipated prequel series, 1923 debuts Sunday, Dec. 18, giving the insatiable Yellowstone audience a new generation of the first family of Montana to meet.

Set 40 years after the events of the smash hit limited series, 1883, we join the growing Dutton clan struggling to survive drought, lawlessness, and a clash between those trying to whittle out a patch of land for themselves. This all takes place under the shadow of Montana’s great depression, heightening the tension and the battle to build an empire in impossible times. Worst of all, to anyone familiar with the modern-day Yellowstone, the Duttons have to contend with all this during the era of prohibition.

With an absolutely stellar cast including legends of the screen, recent tv icons and exciting up-and-coming young actors, let’s break down what to expect from the cast and their characters.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

In 1883, we stood behind the steadfast James Dutton (Tim McGraw) who set the tone as to the strength and resolve these Duttons would show for generations to come. With James’ passing, his beloved wife Margaret (Faith Hill) wrote a letter to his brother, Jacob (Ford). Jacob comes to be the new patriarchal figure of the family, taking in James and Margaret’s two boys, John and Spencer, and the family’s interests. Much like his ancestors, Jacob also plays a massive part in his community, as not only is the Yellowstone empire being carved into the Montana mountains, but he is Commissioner of the Livestock Agency, a mantle that would be a family legacy.