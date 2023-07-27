The Witcher Season 3 Proves That Netflix’s Split Seasons Aren’t Working

The Witcher season 3 similarly feels divided because of its split. The first five episodes of season 3 are some of the strongest of the series thus far, and episode 5 brings everything together beautifully at the Conclave of Mages. We find out that the Rogue Mage is really Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), that Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and Philippa (Cassie Clare) seem to have some tricks up their sleeves, and that the hottest couple on the continent, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Geralt (Henry Cavill), are back together at last.

The first episode of part 2 continues this story by picking up right where part 1 left off, with the attack on Aretuza by Dijkstra, Phillipa, and Redanian soldiers. The Scoia’tael, Francesca (Mecia Simson), Fringilla (Mimî M. Khayisa), and Cahir (Eamon Farren) arrive soon after, escalating the violence further. The mages do their best to defend Aretuza while Geralt takes on Vilgefortz alone. While the battle rages on, Ciri (Freya Allan) activates Aretuza’s monolith, destroying the tower it resides in and vanishing to the deserts of Korath in the process.

This climactic battle and the chaos that follows is the perfect ending to the story we’ve been following since the start of the season, but instead of ending the story there, it continues for two more episodes to round out part 2. Part 1 feels like a cohesive unit of episodes about Ciri, Geralt, Yennefer, and Jaskier (Joey Batey) as a sort of found family and the growing conflict on the Continent while part 2 is a disjointed mess that would have been better if they left episodes 7 and 8 for another season.

Had the season’s episodes dropped all at once as the series has done in the past, episodes 5 and 6 would feel like a more natural midpoint for the season’s story and the last two episodes may not feel so disconnected from the story as a whole. But by forcing the fifth and sixth episodes of the season to serve as an end and a beginning of chapters, rather than the middle they were written to be, the story suffers.

While splitting seasons after they’re written might not necessarily affect the progression of events in the story of You or The Witcher, it affects how we perceive them. The anticipation of seeing how a mid-season cliffhanger resolves tends to be greater when you have to wait for the next episode, even if the wait is only a month. When the tension presented in the mid-season cliffhanger isn’t allowed to build throughout the rest of the season and is resolved immediately in the case of The Witcher’s battle for Aretuza in episode 6 or negated almost entirely when Joe is revealed to be the killer once again two episodes into part 2 of You, it makes it harder for the rest of the season to live up to expectations and deliver a conclusion that feels just as interesting and gripping.

But it’s not the fault of these shows that Netflix still doesn’t understand how good television works. If a show is going to be told in parts, it needs to be written as such from the beginning so that midseason cliffhangers, climactic moments, and important reveals flow together and enhance the story. In You, The Witcher, and even Stranger Things 4, the episodes chosen to serve as the respective mid-season finales feel like they were chosen to provide just enough shock value and intrigue to keep subscribers signed on for another month, not because they were the right place to stop the story. Revealing Vecna’s true identity in Stranger Things 4 is an important part of the story, but by using that impactful moment to end part 1, all that really leaves us narratively for part 2 is the big boss fight against him.