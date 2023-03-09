You Season 4 Part 2 Ending Explained

Thanks to some quick thinking by both Nadia and Marianne, Marienne is alive and well at the conclusion of You Season 4. Nadia didn’t show up in time for the two women to attempt to murder Joe — and, honestly, this was probably a bad plan anyway — so Marianne took some beta blockers that Nadia had brought her earlier. The beta blockers slowed down her heart enough so that Joe thought she was dead, and dropped her in a park so her body could be found. The last we see of her, she’s returned to her life in Paris with her daughter Juliette, but she still has a wary eye on Joe Goldberg.

Is Love Alive or Dead?

Dead. Sorry, folks. Even though fans were hopeful that the indomitable Love Quinn might rise from the ashes and exact vengeance on Joe, she did not.

However, we did get a very fun exchange with a ghost version of Love as she chastises Joe and tells him that someone needs to die in order for the madness to end. While Love wasn’t completely innocent herself, she also appears in a sequence with Beck, who has been relentlessly haunting Joe since he killed her at the end of Season 1. Here’s hoping that Love will continue to pop up throughout the remainder of You, however long that might be.

Is Nadia / Phoebe / Kate Alive or Dead?

The fact that we have to worry about the fate of SO MANY women in this show is very telling. However, I am pleased to report that all of these women make it out of the season alive. Phoebe is freed when Tom Lockwood sends his goons to kill her selfish playboy husband Adam, and then she finds her bliss by becoming a teacher in a third world country. I’m truly happy for her.

Nadia, on the other hand, is alive but not well. In the last few beats of the season, we see the now purely evil version of Joe frame Nadia’s boyfriend for all the killings and then frame Nadia for the murder of her boyfriend. Yikes. Nadia is too savvy to tell anyone about what she knows, so her status at the end of the season is pretty bleak. Wrongly incarcerated, Nadia knows the truth, but there’s no way for her to tell it. Perhaps Marienne will come to her aid in future seasons?

Last but not least, Kate is also alive. But for how long? After her father died (ahem, was killed by Joe), she inherited his thriving company and his dazzling fortune. She has chosen to keep Joe by her side and has even paid good money to bring him back from the dead. At the conclusion of the season, we see Kate and Joe give an interview about Joe’s “escape” from Madre Linda. It’s full of more spin than a washing machine. (Side note: Obviously I don’t want Joe Goldberg to regain custody of his young son, but now that everyone presumably believes that he was just a good man caught up in some bad shizz, why isn’t anyone questioning why he’s not going back for Henry? Will he go back?)