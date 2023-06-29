The Witcher Season 3 Part 1 Ending Explained: Who is the Rogue Mage?

The Conclave of Mages

During the ball set to kick off the Conclave of Mages, Geralt and Yennefer chat with a variety of people to figure out how to expose Stregobor and who they can trust to protect Ciri. While talking to Philippa (Cassie Clare), Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) approaches Geralt, trying to convince the Witcher to forgo his neutrality and choose a side – preferably by sending Ciri to Redania “before it’s too late.”

Geralt leaves the conversation to confront Stregobor after seeing him berate a member of the waitstaff. Their conversation is tense, but Geralt restrains himself and doesn’t attack him despite his growing desire to. He tries to escape the ballroom for a moment fleeing for the balcony, but Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) finds him and talks to him about the mural of the First Landing and the formation of the Brotherhood. Vilgefortz is clearly playing an angle, not only trying to appeal to Geralt by bringing up that they both grew up as outcasts, but also by telling Geralt that Istredd (Royce Pierreson) and Yennefer used to be a couple as they can be seen talking to each other among the party guests.

Before Istredd finds Yennefer, Philippa pulls her aside to talk about her falling out with Tissaia (MyAnna Buring). Philippa tried to convince Tissaia not to ally with Vilgefortz before the Battle of Sodden. She tries to convince Yennefer to forgo her loyalty, bringing up Lydia’s painful romance as an example of what loyalty will get you, but Yennefer stays strong in her convictions and her plan for the Conclave.

After Yennefer leaves Phillippa, Istredd lets her know that he and Triss (Anna Shaffer) have tracked the Book of Monoliths to Stregobor’s chambers and warn her of what he could do with it and Ciri’s powers. This changes Yennefer’s mind about waiting until the next day to take action against Stregobor. She and Geralt decide to use the Melange as cover so that she can sneak away to Stregobor’s quarters to find the book. Geralt fakes a fight with Istredd, accusing him of trying to win Yennefer back.

Who is the Rogue Mage?

While Geralt and Istredd are “fighting,” Yennefer leaves for Stregobor’s quarters. She unlocks his safe, triggering a magical alert that sends the mage her way. She doesn’t find the book, but does find belongings from some of the missing novices. Stregobor confronts her, but Geralt arrives soon after to back her up. Stregobor doesn’t bother to hide his disdain for elven blood or others he deems “mutants.”

As soon as Triss realizes that Geralt and Yennefer have disappeared from the ball, she, Istredd, Tissaia, Vilgefortz, and Artorious (Terence Maynard) head for Stregobor’s quarters. Geralt and Yennefer share their knowledge of Stregobor’s plan with the others. Even though Stregobor denies having anything to do with the missing mages and the experiments, Istredd finds the Book of Monoliths hidden in his vault, convincing Tissaia to hold him for trial after the Conclave concludes.