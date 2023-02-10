You Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained: Who is Joe’s Stalker?

Unlike other installments of You, Season 4 will drop in two parts. The first half of the season establishes the cat-and-mouse game between Joe and his stalker, even revealing the man behind the shady, disappearing texts in the final few moments of the Part 1 finale. How did Joe’s harmless European holiday devolve so quickly in You Season 4? We’ve got answers.

What’s Going on with Joe’s Inner Monologue This Season?

Generally, Joe addresses his thoughts to his latest female obsession. His first-person narrative is an inextricable touchstone of the series, and it remains intact throughout this season. However, the object of his obsession is no longer a female paramour (although he does find time for a few lusty interludes with Kate), but his mystery stalker.

As the season begins, Joe is still fixated on Marianne. He seeks her out throughout the open-air art fairs of Europe, only to find that she’s horrified and wants nothing to do with him. However, when the Quinn family detective sniffs Joe out and offers him a deal for a new identity, he’s concerned that Marianne knows that Joe is alive, even after the inferno in Madre Linda. So, Joe is forced to fake Marianne’s death in exchange for his new life.

When we first check in with Joe, he’s living a pretty normal life, working as a professor of literature and spending his nights curled up with a book and a cuppa in his fancy flat. He’s still fixated on Marianne, but he knows that he needs to let her go in order to move forward with his new existence. Enter, stalker.

By the end of the first episode, Joe’s stalker has attempted to frame him for Malcolm’s murder and is communicating with him through Evanesce, a shady app with disappearing texts. Joe’s focus immediately shifts as he scrambles to try and figure out who is stalking him, why, and what they have planned for him in the long run.

While it’s always a thrill to be in on what Joe is really thinking, listening to him work through the logistics of life as someone is watching his every move makes for a fun turn of events. Given his experience and expertise as a Olympic-level stalker, Joe has a grudging respect for the person sniffing in his life, but when his past is unearthed and his very existence is threatened, Joe starts to panic. There’s never been such a disconnect in the way that Joe presents himself to the outside world and what he’s really thinking in the innermost reaches of his devious brain.