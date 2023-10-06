The Wheel of Time Season 2 Ending Explained

Meet the New Forsaken for Season 3

In perhaps the biggest setup for The Wheel of Time season 3, Ishamael was able to release his dark companions before being defeated by Rand and his friends. We even saw him dusting off his hands before meeting with High Lady Suroth, foreshadowing Lanfear’s later discovery of the broken seals. However, the only escapee we got to meet in the final moments of the finale was Moghedien, a Forsaken who works “softly from the shadows” with her spiderweb-like weaves. Which others of the thirteen dark generals were released is not yet known.

Moiraine’s Reunion and Defeating the Seanchan

Elsewhere, among the many reunions was the one between Moiraine and Lan, who were ejected from the Ways while Lanfear and Rand took a quicker route to Falme. With the Warder bond restored, we also learn about Moiraine’s insecurities as she admits to Lan with heart-wrenching sincerity, “The only reason that I was able to say that you’re not my equal is that I’ve known one thing to be true since the first day we met — you have always been my better.”

Moiraine proved her worth, however, by singlehandedly taking out the Seanchan fleet, including the damane who were shielding Rand from using the One Power and High Lady Suroth. With Rand having dispatched High Lord Turok earlier, the invasion from the west seems to have been thwarted in The Wheel of Time moving forward, but we learned in the process that heron-marked swords, like the one Rand got from his father, are also a Blademaster’s symbol on the other side of the ocean: a nod to their common past.

The Horn of Valere and Other Big Book Moments

Speaking of the heron, Rand received two signature wounds in The Wheel of Time season 2 finale: both the never-healing wound in his side and the singed palm in the shape of the heron are prominent in the Jordan novels, and fans were likely pleased to see them appear in the show. Moiraine’s dragon illusion to announce him as the Dragon Reborn was pretty spectacular, too, especially since that was part of the prophecy about his arrival.

Similarly, seeing Perrin finally pick up an axe, his weapon of choice in the books, tempered slightly the tragic loss of Hopper to the White Cloaks. Perrin’s revenge against the wolf’s killer, Geofram Bornhald, has likely made his son Dain an enemy to be confronted in future seasons. Maybe next season Perrin will have an axe as spectacular as the Bornhalds’.

Mat finally reached part of his potential in The Wheel of Time finale as well. Loial thought Rand should blow the Horn of Valere, saying it “summons the dead heroes of the past. It’s the key to the Dragon winning the last battle.” But when Mat blows it instead, he cryptically says, “I remember,” and the proceeds to fight nearly as expertly as the legendary heroes (including the eye-patched Uno Nomesta!) with his homemade spear. His “memory” is linked to his previous lives as revealed to him by Ishamael, but there’s much more to reveal about his true nature in future seasons.