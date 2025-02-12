The Wheel of Time Season 3 Trailer: Civil War, a Desert Journey, and a Dark Prophecy

We finally have our first trailer for The Wheel of Time season three, and it looks like we’re about to get into the real meat of Robert Jordan’s epic saga, upon which the show is based. As everyone starts to come into their real power, both for good and for evil, the battle for the fate of the world becomes that much more spectacular.

Those who have been watching The Wheel of Time closely know that the White Tower had some troubling secrets at the end of season two. With the Black Ajah sworn to serve the Dark One, their cover was surely about to be blown as the Last Battle approached, and the trailer appears to confirm that. At one point we can see Siuan and others lifting the duplicitous Liandrin into the air, and the weaves of power are like fireworks in the air.

We even hear the Amyrlin as she declares, “We cannot stand behind these walls and pretend we still have control.” There’s little doubt that the Black Ajah problem goes well beyond the point of a few Darkfriends here and there in Tar Valon. Even Egwene agrees that the Tower “is destroying itself from the inside out.”

So it seems the Two Rivers reunion will be short-lived, and Rand has his destination in mind: “We’re going to the last place anyone would ever look for me.” Given the imagery that follows and the key art shown below, it’s clear he’s headed to the Aiel Waste.