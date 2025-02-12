The Wheel of Time Season 3 Trailer: Civil War, a Desert Journey, and a Dark Prophecy
The new Wheel of Time trailer sees the Aes Sedai at odds, Rand visiting the Aiel Waste, and Moiraine confronting a troubling vision.
We finally have our first trailer for The Wheel of Time season three, and it looks like we’re about to get into the real meat of Robert Jordan’s epic saga, upon which the show is based. As everyone starts to come into their real power, both for good and for evil, the battle for the fate of the world becomes that much more spectacular.
Those who have been watching The Wheel of Time closely know that the White Tower had some troubling secrets at the end of season two. With the Black Ajah sworn to serve the Dark One, their cover was surely about to be blown as the Last Battle approached, and the trailer appears to confirm that. At one point we can see Siuan and others lifting the duplicitous Liandrin into the air, and the weaves of power are like fireworks in the air.
We even hear the Amyrlin as she declares, “We cannot stand behind these walls and pretend we still have control.” There’s little doubt that the Black Ajah problem goes well beyond the point of a few Darkfriends here and there in Tar Valon. Even Egwene agrees that the Tower “is destroying itself from the inside out.”
So it seems the Two Rivers reunion will be short-lived, and Rand has his destination in mind: “We’re going to the last place anyone would ever look for me.” Given the imagery that follows and the key art shown below, it’s clear he’s headed to the Aiel Waste.
Aviendha and the other Maidens of the Spear think Rand may be their prophecied savior and destroyer, and we hear her say in The Wheel of Time trailer, “Our people have been waiting for the car’a’carn’s arrival. To think it might be you!” She may be sworn to protect him, but she doesn’t appear to like it!
But who is Rand carrying in the key art image above? With the Aes Sedai ring clearly visible, it must be Moiraine herself, traveling with him to the desert. Her life will apparently be on the line as she tells her Warder Lan of the disturbing vision she had in the Rings: “In every future where I lived, Rand dies, and the only way he lives is if I don’t.”
That won’t be the only location at play, however. Perrin appears to have made it home to the Two Rivers, but all is not well there either. We even hear an authoritative voice insist, “We don’t win battles with politics and prophecies. We win with armies!” Perrin and a makeshift group of soldiers are then seen battling trollocs on what must be another front of the conflict.
There’s plenty to be gleaned from The Wheel of Time season three trailer, but several questions remain, teasing us with anticipation. What will be the fallout of Egwene’s time with the Seanchan? Who is Elayne referring to when she says, “Make them believe in you, and they will follow you to the ends of the earth”? What’s going on with Mat and the Horn of Valere? Certain mysteries will just have to wait!
The Wheel of Time season three premieres on March 13, 2025.