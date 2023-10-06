The Wheel of Time: The Heroes of the Horn Had a Surprising Benefactor

But why would Lanfear, a lieutenant of the Dark Lord, help the good guys acquire the Horn of Valere, an instrument that could bring about her own defeat? The answer lies sprinkled throughout The Wheel of Time finale and the season at large. Upon closer examination, it seems that Lanfear has assisted Rand al’Thor time after time in hopes that he would become the Dragon, the reincarnation of her beloved from the Age of Legends, Lews Therin.

After all, she’s the one that got Rand to Falme, where the Dragon Reborn was prophesied to announce himself to the world, well ahead of the schedule her colleague Ishamael would have liked. The fact that she asked Bayle Domon to drop the seals of her fellow Forsaken into the ocean not only strengthens Rand’s position by removing potential enemies; it also proves she has been manipulating things from the beginning. After all, Bayle was the ship’s captain who delivered the poem outlining Lanfear’s release to Moiraine at the start of The Wheel of Time season 2.

It’s unlikely that anyone realizes that Lanfear has been helping Rand beyond her keeping him out of the Amyrlin’s strict control and assisting his journey to Falme. However, Ishamael clearly saw the betrayal coming, which is why he released the six Forsaken, including Moghedien, before his old friend could carry out her plan to dispose of the seals. When Lanfear realizes what’s in store for Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3, she utters a phrase no darkfriend should say, much less a lieutenant of the Dark Lord: “Light help you Rand al’Thor.”

How Lanfear has hidden her duplicity from the Dark Lord is anyone’s guess, but it’s clear that her obsession with the Dragon is the only reason she signed on for the immortality that being a Forsaken afforded her in the first place. She may have lost her true love to another in the Age of Legends, but she can just wait until the Wheel turns out another Dragon and try again, loyalty to the Shadow be damned.