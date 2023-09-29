The Wheel of Time: Hayley Mills’ Character Is More Important Than You Think

This article contains The Wheel of Time spoilers.

Actress Hayley Mills may have upended her parents’ lives in Disney’s The Parent Trap back in 1961, but her cameo in The Wheel of Time similarly showed how one Aes Sedai appearing in a flashback could influence the course of history for several of the show’s major characters. What at first glance appears to be a Dragon Reborn prophecy of which viewers were already aware becomes, upon closer inspection, a turning point not only for Rand as the subject of the vision, but also for Siuan, Moiraine, and the entire Damodred family.

Mills portrays an Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah named Gitara Moroso, who was Keeper twenty years ago when Siuan and Moiraine were still among the Accepted in the White Tower. In The Wheel of Time, they are shown as a happy, carefree couple, who are particularly glad to announce the end of the Aiel War to their elder. However, the blind sister is struck by the clairvoyant certainty that the Dragon is being born at that exact moment, a prophecy we saw fulfilled in an action-packed season 1 flashback.

Without a doubt, Gitara’s vision is important in the sense that, without it, the Aes Sedai wouldn’t have found Rand and the others in time to save them from the Dark One’s forces. However, there’s also the overwhelming sense that Siuan and Moiraine would have perhaps formed a joyful life together had the Keeper not put them on the mission to find the Dragon Reborn and guide him. Maybe Siuan wouldn’t even have become the Amyrlin at all!