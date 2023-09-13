The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time and Story Recap So Far
Before season 2 episode 5 of The Wheel of Time returns, we examine how the story has unfolded and share when it will continue.
This article contains The Wheel of Time spoilers.
The Wheel of Time season 2 continues with an additional lieutenant of the Dark One joining the fight despite Moiraine’s temporary victory. However, more of the main characters are beginning to discover the powers that lie within them to join the battle, though many of these new abilities come with consequences, not just for the protagonists but for those around them as well.
The next episode of The Wheel of Time is entitled “Damane,” which, for those who have read the books, indicates we’re about to learn more about the Seanchan, the invaders from the West. Non-readers will no doubt quickly learn what the title means as well. Here’s what everyone needs to know about episode 5 of season 2:
When Does The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 5 Come Out?
The pace slows down for the remaining installments the show with Prime Video releasing the remaining four episodes a week apart on Fridays. The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 5 will begin streaming on Friday, September 15 on the service. Although the network does not provide any official release timing, previous experience points to around 8pm EST for the US release.
What To Expect in The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 5
Perhaps the most understated storyline in The Wheel of Time season 2 is that of Lan, who is spending time with Alanna and her Warders, Maksim and Ihvon. Since Moiraine has masked her bond with Lan, he must decide what to do with his guilt, and his fellow warders have been helpful in that regard. However, the most insightful part of Lan’s current experience came when Alanna told him she wished he had known Moiraine before she chose him as Warder. Will we learn more about that moving forward?
Perhaps it has something to do with Moiraine’s family, which has taken center stage in her pursuit of Rand. In speaking with her “younger” sister, it has become clear that the Damodred family has had its ups and downs, and Anvaere has clawed her way to the pinnacle of influence in Cairhien, Thankfully, she eventually shares what she knows of Rand’s whereabouts in time for Moiraine to rescue him from Lanfear, and they’ll now be together in the coming episodes.
Earlier in The Wheel of Time season 2, we knew Lanfear as Selene, humble innkeeper with troubled romance in her past. However, it turns out she was another Forsaken awoken by Ishamael to pursue and control the Dragon Reborn. Given that being run through with a sword and having her throat slit was not enough to kill Lanfear, it’s’ likely we’ll see her true self in the coming weeks.
Likewise, we’re learning more about her fellow Forsaken, Ishamael, who was just revealed to be the one behind Liandrin’s request that Min bring Mat to Cairhien. What remains to be seen in the coming weeks is what that means for Liandrin’s loyalties, but since she threw Nynaeve, Egwene, and Elayne against a wall after manipulating the new Accepted into absconding to rescue Perrin and Loial, it doesn’t look good.
Not that Liandrin’s concerns about the Seanchan aren’t valid. The Amyrlin (and the Keeper in her place) seem to underestimate the threat, and the coming episode “Damane” will likely be about the invaders from the west given that the title refers to the channelers in their culture. Thankfully, Perrin has escaped their clutches for now.
His freedom allowed us finally to learn about his true nature as a wolf-brother like Elyas. While it’s unclear what Perrin’s animal connection will mean for the overall battle, it’s good to see him making progress with his abilities. His bond with the wolf he calls Hopper is sure to pay off in future installments of The Wheel of Time.
The first four episodes of The Wheel of Time are now available to stream on Prime Video.