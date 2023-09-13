The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time and Story Recap So Far

What To Expect in The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 5

Perhaps the most understated storyline in The Wheel of Time season 2 is that of Lan, who is spending time with Alanna and her Warders, Maksim and Ihvon. Since Moiraine has masked her bond with Lan, he must decide what to do with his guilt, and his fellow warders have been helpful in that regard. However, the most insightful part of Lan’s current experience came when Alanna told him she wished he had known Moiraine before she chose him as Warder. Will we learn more about that moving forward?

Perhaps it has something to do with Moiraine’s family, which has taken center stage in her pursuit of Rand. In speaking with her “younger” sister, it has become clear that the Damodred family has had its ups and downs, and Anvaere has clawed her way to the pinnacle of influence in Cairhien, Thankfully, she eventually shares what she knows of Rand’s whereabouts in time for Moiraine to rescue him from Lanfear, and they’ll now be together in the coming episodes.

Earlier in The Wheel of Time season 2, we knew Lanfear as Selene, humble innkeeper with troubled romance in her past. However, it turns out she was another Forsaken awoken by Ishamael to pursue and control the Dragon Reborn. Given that being run through with a sword and having her throat slit was not enough to kill Lanfear, it’s’ likely we’ll see her true self in the coming weeks.

Likewise, we’re learning more about her fellow Forsaken, Ishamael, who was just revealed to be the one behind Liandrin’s request that Min bring Mat to Cairhien. What remains to be seen in the coming weeks is what that means for Liandrin’s loyalties, but since she threw Nynaeve, Egwene, and Elayne against a wall after manipulating the new Accepted into absconding to rescue Perrin and Loial, it doesn’t look good.

Not that Liandrin’s concerns about the Seanchan aren’t valid. The Amyrlin (and the Keeper in her place) seem to underestimate the threat, and the coming episode “Damane” will likely be about the invaders from the west given that the title refers to the channelers in their culture. Thankfully, Perrin has escaped their clutches for now.

His freedom allowed us finally to learn about his true nature as a wolf-brother like Elyas. While it’s unclear what Perrin’s animal connection will mean for the overall battle, it’s good to see him making progress with his abilities. His bond with the wolf he calls Hopper is sure to pay off in future installments of The Wheel of Time.