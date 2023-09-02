The Wheel of Time: What Exactly is Perrin?

When a wolf barked at them as they left, Perrin mysteriously told his companion, “He won’t hurt us,” and Egwene replied, “How do you know?” Nothing more was said, but as the wolf ran off, Perrin was clearly proven correct. This leads us to conclude that some sort of connection must exist between him and the wolves, especially since the timing of their attack aligned with the glowing of his eyes. It would seem, therefore, that Perrin has the ability to call upon wolves to aid him when necessary.

But as The Wheel of Time season 2 begins, Perrin exhibits a different power: the ability to see past events that have occurred in a place. In fact, he almost confuses the visions with the present as he and his party pursue the Darkfriends who invaded Fal Dara. What is this second sight, and how does it relate to the wolf connection, if at all?

One person who clearly knows the answer to that question is Elyas, the tracker that accompanies the group on their journey, looking for signs of Padan Fain’s passing. The fact that the man prefers to sleep under the stars and refers to Perrin’s “pack” indicates he knows something of what Perrin is experiencing, and he notices Perrin’s visions as well. If he shares the same abilities or at least has knowledge of them, his mentorship could prove quite helpful as The Wheel of Time progresses.

The problem is, of course, that when the wolves attack the Seanchan caravan in episode 3 of season 2, we hear further insight from Ishamael, who also seeks to uncover what Perrin really is: “The more wolf you are, the more you’re mine. I’ll be watching your progress with great interest.” Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen, but that certainly won’t help Perrin feel better about his abilities, whether Elyas helped him escape or not.

Actor Marcus Rutherford shared his feelings about Perrin’s trepidation and Elyas’ role in an interview conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike. “It’s quite a scary concept to come to terms with, but I think Perrin has started to feel that there’s something within him that’s a bit different that he’s almost too scared to admit it,” he says. “That animalistic rage is something that he’s really scared to even think about again, and Elyas is making him question that as we come into season 2.”