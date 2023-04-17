The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne’s Comic History Signals Tragic End for Series

Days Gone Bye

The Walking Dead is perhaps the outlet for which the concept of a zombie apocalypse received the most space to tell of “what happens next.” With the show clocking in at 177 episodes and the comic at 193 issues, both with spinoffs besides, this is a series that had nothing if not the space to roam. Yet, much of the story is told through the eyes of RIck Grimes, who undergoes an agonizing series of failures and successes before he eventually becomes a true man of the people.

In the comics, his death occurred between issues 191 and 192 when he refused to back down to Sebastian Milton, a vicious young man born into power via his status as the son of the Commonwealth’s leader, Pamela Milton. On TV, Rick had a similarly heroic end as he departed the series in season 9, drawing an inescapable horde of zombies away from his loved ones. When we last saw him, he was being carried away in a helicopter. In the final episode of The Walking Dead, RIck returns, though not in the capacity most fans expected, caked with mud and attempting to escape who we guess to be the military organization, the CRM.

For Michonne, the show-to-comics comparison is a bit rockier. The comic character of Andrea, who appears in the early seasons of the series, more or less fills the story beats that are Michonne’s in the show, while Michonne herself is a former lawyer who becomes one again in the Commonwealth, more like Yumiko of the TV series’ final seasons. In the coda, Michonne is in search of Rick, long believed dead. She has left her home and their children, knowing in her heart that he needs her help. She writes him letters, not knowing if they’ll ever be read.

The two of them are alone, separated by fate, but both of them are reaching out to each other. The Rick and Michonne series promises to give them the spotlight in ways that the show, long since becoming an ensemble with various pieces on the board more than the story of two people against the world, no longer would have been able to. Giving them the focus will be a treat for longtime fans who have watched their story unfold over several seasons, but as they are separated from the loved ones that had their back through it all, their lives are in greater peril than ever before. Will they survive? Their comic book selves…didn’t.

“We’re the ones who live.” But survival isn’t what matters. It’s hope.

Love in the Time of Zombies

Much as with Michonne on the show, comic book Andrea falls in love with Rick in no small part because of his way of ensuring that the group survives, no matter what it costs him personally. In either medium, these characters are able to see the toll that this survival takes on Rick. Each of them is the great love of his post-zombie life as well as his strongest ally, showing the same dedication to the community that he does. They love him not only as a man but also as an idea.