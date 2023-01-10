The Walking Dead Fans Will Have to Wait Longer for Rick and Michonne’s Return

This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead.

After first announcing at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) story would be continuing as a six-episode limited series rather than a movie trilogy, AMC has now revealed that this spinoff of The Walking Dead likely won’t be coming anytime soon. When the series was first announced, it was originally given a release window of 2023, but that window has now been pushed to 2024.

According to TV Line, the president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Network Dan McDermott said during the Television Critics Association press tour that production on “the next chapter in Rick and Michonne’s unforgettable love story” was set to begin this year and that he and AMC “look forward to sharing [the series] next year.” The series finale of The Walking Dead “Rest in Peace” already did a great job of setting up Rick and Michonne’s journey back to each other, but now it looks like fans will have to wait even longer to see how their story ends.

When asked about the series at SDCC, chief content officer for The Walking Dead Scott M. Gimple said “Rick and Michonne are two of my favorite people, and Danai and Andy are two of my favorite people. Working with all of them continues to be a dream come true. The three of us, along with a terrific team of [Walking Dead] all-stars and incredible new voices are crafting an insane love epic worth the long, long wait.”