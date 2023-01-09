The Walking Dead Spinoffs: What’s Next for Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Maggie, and Negan

The end is only the beginning when it comes to AMC’s Walking Dead universe. Although its flagship zombie series came to an end in 2022 after 11 seasons, there’s more walker drama to be had in 2023. Beyond a new season of Fear the Walking Dead and a potential renewal for the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, AMC has lined up three more spinoff shows starring the franchise’s most popular characters. Yes, that means you haven’t seen the last of Rick, Michonne, Maggie, Negan, or Daryl.

Here’s a breakdown of the new Walking Dead series launching in 2023:

Maggie and Negan in Dead City

The Walking Dead‘s most unlikely duo are getting their own six-episode spinoff but it isn’t another zombie-filled rampage through Virginia. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are going on a road trip to the Big Apple for the appropriately named Dead City. But why are they headed to New York City? We have no clue. The Walking Dead series finale gave us zero hints as to what their business might be in the city that never sleeps.

That said, the official synopsis released by AMC (via Screen Rant) offers up a few more details about their next adventure: