The Walking Dead: Rick and Michonne Set Photos Show Off Andrew Lincoln’s New Look

Though the original Walking Dead series came to an end with the season 11 finale in 2022, real Deadheads (that fandom name’s not taken, right?) know that the story can’t really be finished without checking in on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Thankfully the powers that be at AMC agreed and quickly commissioned a six-episode spinoff series that will continue (and maybe conclude) the arcs of both Rick Grimes and his long lost lover Michonne (Danai Gurira). While two other Walking Dead spinoffs (Dead City featuring Maggie and Negan and Daryl Dixon featuring you-know-who) are set to premiere first, production is now officially a go on the still untitled Rick and Michonne show. And you know what they say: once the cameras start shootin’, the internet starts, uh … scoopin’.

Filming began in February in Jersey City, New Jersey under the temporary production name of The Walking Dead: Summit. Now the first photos and videos from the “Rick and Michonne” set have trickled out and they contain some useful information for Walking Dead fans in the know. Take a look below to see Rick in a familiar jacket, walking around an urban environment with his distinctive, purposeful Rick Grimes-ian stride.

For all the walking dead fans out there… Rick lives!!! Although we already knew this… live filming happening now for the walking dead spin off with Rick and Michone pic.twitter.com/pfgS5Ty9wN — Bernie Williams Super Collector (@bwcollector29) March 22, 2023

Andrew Lincoln filming for the Richonne spinoff in New Jersey 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/RjPew28Ab9 — TWD Universe (@twdufans) March 22, 2023

As previously seen in the final coda of The Walking Dead finale, the interlocking three circle logo on Rick’s jacket confirms what showrunner and TWD czar Scott Gimple has already made clear: our boy is likely in the clutches of the Civc Republic Military (CRM). Prior to that final postscript, we last saw Rick in The Walking Dead season 9 episode 5 when Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) summoned a helicopter with an identical logo to haul Rick off to parts unknown. And speaking of Pollyanna McIntosh as Janis…get a load of this.