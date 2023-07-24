The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Will Have a Clear Mission

The announcement came before the Sunday, July 23 cable premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City finale. So fans without AMC+ would have to wait a couple days to find out if The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 was a cynical reaction to the spinoff’s immense ratings success or a logically sound extension of the story. Now that the finale “Doma Smo” has premiered, we can say that the answer is undoubtedly the latter (though the superb ratings probably didn’t hurt).

It appears as though The Walking Dead: Dead City has been confidently working towards a second season this whole time as all of its characters’ arcs remain tantalizing incomplete at the conclusion of the first season. Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) appears to be ready to turn over a new life by informing his authoritarian handlers that Negan is dead and no longer a problem. The Croat (Zeljko Ivanek) has given way to the reveal of another Walking Dead big bad in the form of the mysterious high society villainess The Dama (Lisa Emery).

But really, the end of Dead City season 1 comes down to Negan and Maggie as it was always meant to. The question of “how can Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith continue to co-exist in this post-apocalyptic world” remains unanswered and it sets the stakes for the show’s second season quite clearly. I’ll confess that The Walking Dead franchise has gotten far more storytelling mileage out of the tense relationship between Maggie and Negan than I ever anticipated. And that’s because, to the various shows’ writers’ credit, they never ask either character to compromise themselves.

Throughout the back half of The Walking Dead’s run and all of Dead City, Negan does plenty to prove that he’s redeemed himself and no longer has any interest in reverting back to his bat-wielding psychopathic form. And yet…that side of him has never truly gone away. As he consistently tells Maggie, that leather jacket Negan was a character, yes, but a useful one. That version of Negan brought order to chaos and ended up creating a fairly functional microsociety in the middle of all the zombie entropy. Sure, it was a violent community and plenty of folks died – but isn’t that always the case in nation-building?

Negan has proven willing to adopt that violent persona again when it suits him and those he seeks to protect as we see early on in Dead City season 1. Now, in the finale, he is presented with the opportunity to become his old self once more. The Dama, who appreciates good theater, wants the old Negan back to build her Manhattan Empire. Negan’s path forward is clear: he will either re-embrace that life or reject it. There really is no middle path.

Similarly, there’s no middle path for Maggie either. Once again: it’s to this franchise’s writers’ credit that they never let Maggie truly get over her hatred of Negan. She can accept that she’s a changed man. She can accept that his presence is a net positive for the world. She can even accept that his old dictatorial ways may have had their place. But she can still never forgive him for his one cardinal sin: killing the love of her life.