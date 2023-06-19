The Walking Dead: Dead City Episode 1 Review – Old Acquaintances

That’s not a negative. The rubble-strewn city is full of dangers, both familiar and novel. The set-up works because it’s familiar to the audience and uses characters that are familiar to the audience, but it’s a completely new environment for those characters. Negan puts a nice button on that as he steps off Maggie’s boat and onto Manhattan for the first time.

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan don’t have much to do, at least in the first episode. There are a few solid action sequences, and a couple of terse dialog exchanges between the two, but given the relative quickness this spinoff came together, neither actor has to do much to get back into their familiar characters. Maggie still hates Negan, Negan still pushes Maggie’s buttons, and there’s still familiar friction between them. There aren’t any new revelations between the two of them, even as Negan introduces his new ward Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) and pointedly refuses to address a question about Anna and their baby or explain just why he’s being chased by Marshal Perlie (Gaius Charles) and the authorities of New Babylon.

It doesn’t especially matter in the long run. This is a world where, as Eli Jorne’s script says, everyone’s a bad guy to someone. Negan killed Glenn, but how many husbands and fathers has Maggie killed over the years? Negan spent years making up for his past, running from his misdeeds, only for them to catch up to him. Whether it’s bashing Glenn’s head in with Lucille or, in this case, unwittingly creating a new psychopathic warlord in the person of The Croat, who has taken The Saviors play book and put it to vicious, effective use. Unlike Negan, he also seems to really enjoy his work, at least in the brief scene we’re given of him handling business, with Zeljko Ivanek providing an immediate, gleeful burst of evil energy on first appearance.

A rag-tag group of individuals who don’t like each other but are forced to work together to survive a hostile post-apocalyptic Manhattan and an army of armed goons led by a psychopath. It’s standard stuff for The Walking Dead, but the new environment makes for interesting viewing, and Loren Yaconelli makes the most of the creepy setting and the variety of fun new threats inherent in New York City, from armies of cockroaches to walkers with rats in their mouths so that when they groan they spit rats at you. There is little need to reinvent the wheel, and Yaconelli makes sure proceedings move along quickly. Maggie and Negan slot in where we last saw them, and Marshal Perlie gets a strong introduction (and a fittingly cool Old West look that sets him apart perfectly from the scruffy survivors around him).