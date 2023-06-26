The Walking Dead: Dead City – What is New Babylon?

This article contains light spoilers for The Walking Dead: Dead City through episode 2.

In The Walking Dead: Dead City‘s first episode, Marshal Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) introduces himself. He’s a family man who doesn’t drink or smoke, and whose only vice is a good hog stew. In his black cowboy hat, he’s the picture of justice, and that little glimpse into Perlie’s life explains a whole lot about just why Ginny decides to sneak out of New Babylon to find her way to the Big Apple. Thankfully for her, Manhattan is only a short scooter ride and canoe trip away from New Jersey’s New Babylon.

Perlie is aggressive when he needs to be, and clearly, he’s a very straight-laced character who fits right in with the picture of post-apocalyptic lawmen like Rick Grimes. He’s got right and wrong, and the power to tell the difference between the two. What he doesn’t seem to have much in the way of is oversight. Perlie has his team, he’s the guy in charge, and that’s that. The only possible oversight would be the magistrates; Negan has killed four marshals and a magistrate of the New Babylon Federation, which is why he faces the death penalty. But, as Negan explains in the second episode, there seems to be nothing to reign in marshals and magistrates if they go bad, and no higher authorities to appeal to. Or if there is, Negan wasn’t going to put much trust in that institution.

So the law in New Babylon seems to serve as judge, jury, and executioner. Perlie shows up to the hotel, shakes down the bartender for information, then puts her to death for her crimes by throwing her to the walkers hanging around nearby. After all, she’d broken multiple laws, all of which earned the death penalty. Throwing the person to walkers is apparently one method. Another method, as Maggie sees on her drive to drop Ginny off with New Babylon’s resident babysitter, is hanging; two people are dangling from gallows just outside the town welcome sign, and it’s a professional-looking execution. And Negan? Well, he’s on the run for the law from killing marshals; he faces a slow bisection from groin to head with a saw, and a slow, dull saw at that. No wonder he doesn’t protest too hard when Maggie tells him that she needs him to go to an island full of hungry dead people.