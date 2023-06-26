The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon First Look Teases a New Direction for TWD

If Google Translate is to be trusted, “pouvoir des vivants” translates roughly to “power of the living.” This is an uncommonly forceful declaration of living solidarity that suggests the French may not have fallen all the way down the dystopian rabbit hole that their American counterparts have. Of course, the rundown area surrounding it suggests that it didn’t do them much good in the end.

Still, the positive nature of this graffiti is far different from the graffiti that traditionally littered the landscape of America on The Walking Dead. Through 11 seasons, that series frequently used painted signs as dark jokes and tonesetters. My personal favorite was the note that accompanied a man dead by suicide in season 2 “Got bit. Fever hit. World gone to shit. Might as well quit.”

Still, one spray-painted message is obviously not enough to conclude that optimism reigns in post-apocalypse France. But the folks involved in the show have previously teased that this could be a more cheerful experience than The Walking Dead. According to Deadline, Clemence Posey’s character Isabelle will be part of a “progressive religious group.” And Adam Nagaitis’s Quinn is the owner and operator of Demimonde, “a sexy underground nightclub.” If France has room for both a “progressive” religious sect and a party palace then things can’t be going too bad, can they? Additionally, in 2020 Reedus told Den of Geek that “the themes of the two shows are completely different.”

Even AMC’s synopsis for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon mentions resilience: In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath and Daniel Percival.

Will Daryl Dixon be a surprisingly happy show? We’ll find out when it premieres this fall.