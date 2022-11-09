The Walking Dead: Daryl Spinoff Will Break Away From Franchise Formula in One Major Way

This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The world of The Walking Dead is expanding its scope with the upcoming spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The new series will not only see Norman Reedus go off on his own adventure, it’ll also break away from the franchise formula in terms of its setting. You see, this highly-anticipated spinoff will actually take place in France, showcasing a different side of the apocalyptic world we’ve been watching for over a decade, according to Deadline.

This marks the first time a major Walking Dead series takes place outside of North America. The main series spent most of its run in the Southeast, as Rick and his group of survivors made their way across Georgia to Virginia, at one point making it to Washington D.C., although they eventually landed in Commonwealth territory located in Ohio. Fear the Walking Dead opened in Los Angeles, before taking us to post-apocalyptic Mexico and later Texas. While World Beyond hinted at what was going on in France (we’ll get to that in a minute), it also sent its characters across the continental US rather than offshore.

It’s also clear now that Daryl Dixon won’t be the Daryl and Carol spinoff that fans were hoping for after Melissa McBride exited the show. Instead, the new series will introduce two new characters that will be a part of Daryl’s journey on the other side of the Atlantic. Actor Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent, Harry Potter) will play Isabelle, who, according to Deadline, is “a member of a progressive religious group, who joins forces with Daryl on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris.” Meanwhile, Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl, Gunpowder Milkshake) will play Quinn “a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.”