The Walking Dead: Maggie and Negan Show Just Confirmed a New Kind of Zombie

The most tantalizing element of this new trailer though is undoubtedly the zombies. As first teased in the post-credit sequence of The Walking Dead: World Beyond series finale, we might not know everything there is to know about the undead in this universe. It would appear that either the zombies themselves are evolving or there are different strains of the mysterious zombie virus that give select reanimated corpses special skills. In the The Walking Dead‘s final season we even saw some walker perform previously unthinkable actions like climb and operate doorknobs.

Well, in this trailer, we see yet another unique type of zombie that could be the next step in the “species'” evolution … or just a total freak of nature spawned from the NYC metro system. At both the very beginning of the trailer and the very end, Maggie is confronted by what can only be described as a “Rat King” zombie. That is to say several undead corpses have somehow fused together to become one monstrous, multi-limbed entities.

Funnily enough, this is something that The Last of Us fans might already be familiar with. Though not yet seen in the HBO series, in The Last of Us Part 2 video game, the player eventually comes across such a hybrid – several bodies combined together through the magic of mushrooms. This terrifying monster is known in TLOU lore as a “Rat King,” named after the disgusting real life phenomenon where several rats somehow get their tails wrapped together. So if it can happen to rats why can’t it happen to zombies in two different storytelling universes?

AMC’s plot description for The Walking Dead: Dead City reads:

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series also stars Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek, amongst others. Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is overseen by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers, along with Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres Sunday, June 18 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC. New episodes premiere Sundays at 9 p.m.