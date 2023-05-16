Fear the Walking Dead: What Happened to Alicia?

With Alicia’s story apparently concluded, the season 7 finale, “Gone,” brought our former lead protagonist Madison Clark back from apparent death. We learned that she’d been kidnapping children for the shady organization PADRE in hopes of someday seeing her own children again, one of whom, Nick, we know to be deceased. Soon she lost hope, but seeing Morgan give everything to help his daughter, Mo, reignited her sense of justice. She helped him escape PADRE, or so she thought.

Season 8 rockets us seven years into the future from where we last saw the gang in season 7. We learn that, similar to Madison, Morgan’s fear for Mo’s safety has been leveraged against him. While he forced Mo (now called Wren) to return to PADRE, he himself is taken in for being a liability, while Madison is dragged back to the cell where she spent the last several years. We don’t yet know who the mysterious voice of PADRE is, but chances are, we’re soon to find out.

Where is Alicia in Fear the Walking Dead Season 8?

Soon after making her directorial debut with the seventh season episode, “Ofelia,” actor Alycia Debnam-Carey announced that she would be leaving the series with the finale. Not long after, AMC announced that the series overall would be concluding with season 8. Debnam-Carey’s departure occurred after a banger of a season for Alicia, with her capacity for sticking to her beliefs despite incredible hardship at the forefront of her arc. Yet, we have reason to believe that, even after the time jump, Alicia is likely still alive. So, where is she?

With Madison back in the game and her son Nick’s story having wrapped in season 4 with his shocking death at the hands of the child, Charlie, it seems unlikely that she won’t try to reunite with her daughter. Yet, there are many things that could stand in the way of a happy reunion, not the least of which is that Madison’s health issues seem to be leading her toward a heroic end of her own.

PADRE has not yet been explained, but Alicia seemed set on figuring out what they were up to last season. In her delirious dialogue with her younger self, she expressed a need to get to the bottom of things but took a detour to save Strand. She might have made it to PADRE and met her end there, which could be explained through epistolary means such as diary entries or letters, concluding her story while not requiring the presence of the actor that portrayed her for so many years.

It’s possible that Alicia will reappear in the final season for a one-off episode, or that perhaps footage was filmed in the past that will be utilized here via flashback sequences to explain her absence. Indeed, she might have died on that beach, although it would seem a bit anticlimactic for that to have been her last stand. Alicia’s absence also piques our curiosity in regard to Charlie, who Alicia befriended even after the death of Nick. Dying from radiation poisoning the last we saw her, Charlie may very well not have survived the time jump.