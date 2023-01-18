The Traitors US vs UK: The UK’s Authentic Magic Wins Out

The answer, to paraphrase Roy Walker, is it’s good (very good, actually) but it’s not quite right. Part of the problem is that – like the original Dutch version of the show – US producers didn’t seem to trust that members of the public would be entertaining enough, so among a few ‘ordinary’ players are several Reality TV veterans, including stars of The Bachelor, Real Housewives and Big Brother.

These are people who are well versed in meaningless, sassy reality TV sound bites, so the first episodes are full of confessional cliches like ‘I was born for this’, ‘trust no one’ and ‘let the games begin’. The UK show, on the other hand, gave us gems like adorably naive Aaron admitting ‘I’m so easy to read, I’m a salesman’s dream’ and care home receptionist and occasional actor Maddy coming out with lines like ‘People think I say stupid things but I did get a B at AS Maths’.

To be fair to the US contestants, they were further out of their comfort zone, having also crossed the pond to film the show at Andross Castle. Amusingly, they all appear to have had a similar thought while packing for Scotland – we recommend playing a game of ‘spot the tartan clothing’ while you watch, although don’t turn this into a drinking game unless you want your stomach pumped.

The challenges are almost identical to the UK version, which makes the differences between the two shows clear – whereas the UK cast was endearingly naff, the US cast veer between the annoyingly, earnestly gung-ho and blatantly playing to the camera, like when Kate (a famously catty cast member of superyacht reality TV series Below Deck) deliberately throws away prize money during the barrel-rolling trial.

Throughout the game, the contestants are overseen by the show’s respective presenters, with mixed results. In the UK, Claudia Winkleman takes to the role instantly, bringing a mischievous merriment which feels crucial to the show’s success. Her impressive wardrobe of statement knits and lady-of-the-manor tweed may heighten the drama, but it’s positively dull in comparison to that of the US presenter, veteran Scottish actor Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), who sports an increasingly costumey, camp and frankly fabulous range of colourful tartan suits.

Cumming’s exquisite apparel makes up for an initially shaky performance – he seems out of his depth at first, fed a cheap, cheesy script that is beneath his talents, and for some reason seems to have been instructed to ham up his native Scottish accent so much that he sounds like Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire. He soon warms up, though, leaning into his iconic theatrical playfulness with aplomb, giving Winkleman a real run for her money.