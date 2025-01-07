The Traitors Release Schedule is Yet Another Act of Evil Genius

If further proof were required that gameshow The Traitors isn’t made by a TV production company but by a cabal of supervillains plotting inside a hollowed-out mountain, the show’s release schedule would be it. It’s been designed to disorient and weaken our senses – the TV equivalent of being spun around in a hall of mirrors. Ask anybody when the next episode of The Traitors is on and they won’t be able to tell you. Wednesdays, yes. Thursdays, I think so. Fridays, yeah. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday? No, but also… maybe?

It didn’t help that the first episode of series three aired on January 1, at a time of year when the names of weekdays sink underneath the festive slush and leave us navigating the passing of time only by the increasing honk of Dad’s Special Cheese. (Still able to get the milk out of the fridge without gagging? It’ll be Boxing Day. Can only approach said fridge with a novelty Rudolph tea towel blocking your smell and taste holes? Probably time to go back to work now.)

Immediately after episode one aired, episode two was made available to stream early on BBC iPlayer – a common ploy used by drug dealers to get customers hooked. That left those of us weak enough to submit strung out and going cold turkey the following night. Then Friday came, and with it, episode three, after which… nothing. For FOUR DAYS.

When was the last time you had to wait for something you actually wanted? GP appointments, Avanti West Coast trains and Glastonbury tickets aside, nobody waits for stuff anymore. The modern internet has made open-beaked baby birds of us all. With fluttery wings and gaping mouths, we demand a constant slurry of mashed-up caterpillar to be glooped straight into our gullets. Verify the transaction and the gloop keeps coming. Uber Eats, Tesco Whoosh, Amazon, Deliveroo…