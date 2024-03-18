Can David Tennant’s New TV Show Rival The Traitors?

When the UK fell for The Traitors, it fell hard. Sneaking into the schedules just before Christmas 2022, series one was a word-of-mouth hit, and January 2024’s follow-up was a thumping ratings monster. Remade from a Dutch format, for anybody not familiar The Traitors involves a bunch of contestants completing prize-fund growing challenges in a castle while trying to ferret out the secret traitors among them. Claudia Winkleman wears tweed and fingerless gloves. It’s a whole big thing.

Attempts to replicate The Traitors’ success are everywhere. Last summer, Channel 4 hoped for viewers to get hooked on class privilege-based reality game Rise and Fall while the BBC brought back tropical island-based popularity contest Survivor. Neither budged the dial.

Now, ITV is taking its shot. Genius Game is licensed from the South Korean original (there’s also a Dutch remake) and involves contestants solving challenges while securing and betraying each other’s trust in order to win a cash prize pot. Like The Traitors, it’s been billed as a “social survival game show” in which players need to watch their backs and get into conflicts while also working as a team.

Doctor Who and Good Omens’ David Tennant will be the Claudia Winkleman for this one, playing the role of the mysterious “Creator” who sets the show’s challenges, explains the shock twists and narrates on the action all the way to the up-to-£50,000 prize pot. He’ll do it in a nice blue suit in a studio instead of in oversized knitwear in the Scottish highlands.