If The Traitors Proves Anything, It’s That Nobody Knows a Damn Thing

To recap for the holdouts who refuse Reality TV like a hunger striker refuses a sandwich (piously and without prospect of joy): The Traitors welcomes 25 contestants to a castle in Scotland where Claudia Winkleman toys with them in fingerless gloves. Three are secretly selected as “Traitors” and convene each night to choose which of the remaining “Faithful” to murder/leave a note for saying they’ve been murdered. The Faithful have to sniff out the Traitors in the nightly roundtables after which everybody votes on who to banish from the castle. The Traitors have to do whatever they can – form alliances, misdirect, and sow suspicion about Faithfuls – not to get caught.

In the most recent episode, a Traitor was successfully banished, and the Faithful reacted like chimps in a blood frenzy. The chap who’d petitioned for the Traitor’s removal leapt up, slapped his hands on the table and jumped around shouting “I did it! I did it! Day one! Day one! Come on! Come on! From the train! On that train!”

Here, it’s useful to know that the contestants arrive on the show via train. Crucially though, in light of the man celebrating having pinpointed a Traitor as far back as the train, is that there are no Faithfuls or Traitors on that train. The roles aren’t assigned until after they reach the castle. What he’s celebrating is having had a random hunch early doors, and that hunch, just as randomly, turning out to have been right. It’s stupid, and it’s also how the entire thing works.

The Traitors may as well be named “Confirmation Bias Castle” because every 100%, dead-on conviction the Faithful have about who’s a Traitor is a guess shored up by nonsense. Somebody blinks at the wrong time – they’re a Traitor. Somebody looks down at the wrong time – Traitor. Somebody is too nice, or too rude, or too loud, or too quiet, or too anything – Traitor, Traitor, Traitor.

Have your name mentioned at all, in fact, and you’re a Traitor. The same cynical engine that keeps pumping existing-IP franchises into cinemas because we all flock to stuff we’ve seen and heard before, drives the Faithfuls’ accusations.

Once a name takes hold in a group, reasons are found to stand in for evidence in a post-rationalisation free-for-all. Faithfuls’ suspicions go from 0 to 60 in seconds until they’re willing to stake their survival in the game on what can only ever be a stab in the dark. Bonded groups convince themselves of how right they are, and how Faithful they are. Nobody talks about guesses, only what they know. They’re convinced that their groundless theories, based on nothing but social bonds and post hoc fallacy, are fact.