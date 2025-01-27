The Best TV Shows to Watch After The Traitors

One for the strong-stomached. If the discomfort of watching Faithfuls seize on spurious “evidence” and use it to build cases against their fellow innocents is too much, then this might break you. If you’re fascinated by how people’s beliefs and convictions are swayed by argument, emotion, and group affiliation, then get watching.

Unlike The Traitors’ admin-based “murders”, The Jury: Murder Trial recreates a real-life case using court transcripts. It then sets two randomly assigned juries to work on the case, without either of them knowing about the other’s existence. Will they both reach the same verdict, or will they come to different conclusions and thereby explode our faith in the UK legal system? This four-part documentary series was a deserved ratings hit for Channel 4 that won critical acclaim and Best Docu-Series at the 2024 National Reality TV Awards, and it’s already been recommissioned for a second run.

Derren Brown: The Experiments

Stream on: Pluto.tv

If the suggestibility of the human mind is what fascinates you about The Traitors, then you can get the same kick (and even more insight) from any of mentalist and illusionist Derren Brown’s specials – many of which are streaming on Channel4.com in the UK.

The Experiments was a 2011 four-part series in which Brown set up scenarios to answer lurid ‘what if?’ questions such as ‘can somebody be hypnotised into committing (a fake) murder?’; how do people behave when anonymous in a group?; can somebody be made to confess to a murder they didn’t commit?; and how far a community can be manipulated using superstition. Whatever conclusions are drawn, each hour makes for captivating viewing that gives you pause over whether any of us should be allowed our own bank accounts and the power to vote.

Heist

Stream on: Netflix