Doctor Who: New Doctor Ncuti Gatwa’s Past Roles from Sex Education to Barbie

The announcement of a new Doctor is like Christmas for Doctor Who fans, if Christmas came every three-to-five years and appeared without warning. Immediately the Internet is awash with questions like ‘Will they be able to carry off that feeling of being centuries old but in a young body?’ (or ‘Will they be able to carry off that childlike glee and glint in the eye?’ if they’re getting on a bit), ‘Can they say “reverse the polarity of the neutron flow” as if they know what it means?’, ‘Is their nose big enough?’ (a big nose is historically a really good sign, although Matt Smith was able to make a big chin do the same work).

Immediately everyone is doing google image searches to see what the new incumbent looks like in tweed, or, just on the off chance, a really big scarf.

Of course, in reality it is going to be months before we learn anything about Ncuti (pronounced ‘shooty’) Gatwa’s incarnation of the Timeless Child, the Oncoming Storm, Theta Sigma, John Smith, the one, the only, Doctor Who (‘World Enough and Time’ made that name canon, dying on this hill). Russell T Davies is well-experienced at keeping tight-lipped about this stuff, and we still have the BBC’s centenary special to go. If we are lucky they might leak a photo of the new outfit before then, but there’s no guarantee.

Short of conducting an exquisitely planned heist to break into Russell T Davies’ office and steal the new scripts from his laptop (Den of Geek officially does not condone this behaviour), our only way forward is to obsessively watch everything the new actor has every filmed and microanalyse it for clues as to what the new Doctor will be like. Join us in this folly!