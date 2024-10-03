The Rings of Power Season 2 Ending Explained: What’s Next in the Battle for Middle-earth

Celebrimbor’s Death Is the Series’ Grimmest Yet

As soon as Celebrimbor decides to return to the forge in Eregion and face Sauron, ostensibly buying Galadriel time to get the nine rings meant for men out of the city, most of us probably assumed the elven smith was not long for this world. But though his death may have been one of the most expected elements of this finale, few likely predicted how grim his final moments would turn out to be.

Celebrimbor is bound and bloody, having clearly been beaten and tortured by the Dark Lord. A half dozen arrows stick out of his body at sickening angles, while Sauron casually shoots more bolts into his chest, taunting him about the approaching orc horde that will likely delight in ripping his body to shreds. Celebrimbor is nonplussed, confidently telling Sauron that the rings are beyond his reach, much as he himself will be soon.

“I think there’s a sadness,” Charlie Vickers who plays Sauron says when we ask him about the Dark Lord’s decision to torture Celebrimbor. “There’s an element of rage and sadness, really. He’s lost a creative partner and someone that inspired him. A lot of Sauron is evil, but he was also a pupil of Aulë, he loved making things. He was a smith and Celebrimbor is one of the greatest smiths to ever live. So I think he really admired him, But in that moment, Sauron wants to find out where the Nine are, and Celebrimbor won’t tell him.”

Despite having spent some indeterminate amount of time torturing Celebrimbor, Sauron snaps and stabs him with a spear, hoisting up his body and pinning it to a pole within the forge. Whether Sauron’s violence is sparked by his captive’s obstinance, his own temper, or Celebrimbor’s awkward christening of him as the Lord of the Rings is unclear, but the result is the same. Celebrimbor is dead, and a great light of the age has gone out. And, for a moment, Sauron, genuinely seems upset about this fact.

“It’s quite un-Sauron-like, as weird as it sounds,” Vickers says. “He’s letting his emotions overcome him and doing something that’s out of control, because he’s all about control. And I think that anger and sadness comes from that, as well as losing a partner in creation.”

Durin’s Bane Is Unleashed

Firmly under the influence of a ring of power, King Durin III refuses to heed his son’s warnings and hacks his way further into the mountain, eager to claim the wealth in its depths. Unfortunately, gems and mithril aren’t the only things in the deep, and the dark force the show has teased for weeks is now fully awake: a Balrog. The same creature that will battle Gandalf in The Fellowship of the Ring surges forth, and while the ensuing battle is incredibly brief, it’s still pretty amazing to look at. And changes the fate of the dwarves forever.