The Rings of Power Season 2 Isn’t the End of Sauron and Galadriel: “They’ll Always Be Connected”

“They have a connection that’s above everyone else in the world,” Charlie Vickers, who plays Sauron, tells Den of Geek when we ask about the very hostile reunion in the season 2 finale. “It’s a connection that is really strong in both a positive, at least an initially positive, and then becomes quite a negative way for both of them. I think each one will drive the other to the limit.”

Perhaps it’s because the characters have been kept apart all season, but when the two finally face off in the forest outside Eregion, it certainly feels like fate in many ways.

“When they first meet again, it is kind of a, ‘look now here we are again’ thing,” Vickers says. “And from Sauron’s perspective, it’s well… if you had joined me, none of this would’ve happened. So you’ve really screwed up here.”

Galadriel has spent season 2 haunted by her failure to recognize Sauron’s deception, questioning her instincts and making a string of poorly considered tactical decisions. The show’s decision to switch the order of the forging of the Elvish rings of power—canonically, they are made last and in many ways in response to the forging of the other 16 rather than first as they are here—only increases the doubt and uncertainty surrounding both them and her position among her people. No one can be quite sure how much influence Sauron had in their creation when he was Halbrand, which leaves Gil-galad and Elrond suspicious of and uneasy about their abilities. Even Galadriel herself seems unsure about how much she can trust herself, a weakness Sauron does his best to exploit in the finale.

“How easily he says, ‘I know your mind,’” Vickers says. “It’s the same line that she reuses later in The Fellowship of the Ring. I think Halbrand is a symbol of that, for her, a reminder of her own weakness.”

​​Sauron spends much of their fight attempting to exploit that weakness, shifting into multiple forms meant to unsettle or tempt her throughout the battle—as Halbrand, Celebrimbor, and even Galadriel herself.