The Rejected BBC Sitcom That Spawned Peep Show

Thank goodness for no-shows. Had the controller of what was then BBC Choice turned up to the ‘rehearsed read’ for a potential studio sitcom in the very late 1990s and liked what they’d seen, we wouldn’t have Peep Show. As it reportedly went: BBC Two passed on it. BBC Choice didn’t see it. And everything ended happily ever after.

Peep Show creators Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain first met the show’s stars David Mitchell and Robert Webb on a BBC comedy writing project in 1998. That went nowhere, but sparked a partnership that led to the acclaimed nine-series sitcom on Channel 4. Before it led there, it almost led to “All Day Breakfast”, the rejected comedy out of which Peep Show grew.

As Robert Webb describes it in the introduction to 2008’s Peep Show: The Scripts and More, “All Day Breakfast” was about “two men in their mid-twenties, sharing a flat; one called Otto – deluded, talentless and invincible; and one called Phil – crushed, anal and frightened.” Sounds familiar.

Speaking at the BFI Southbank 20th anniversary event in February 2024, Webb calls the unmade series “…kind of the parent of Peep Show in that there were versions of Mark and Jeremy there.”