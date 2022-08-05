How a Legendary Marvel Creator Inspired the New Beavis and Butt-Head

This article contains Beavis and Butt-Head spoilers.

It seems weird to put a spoiler alert on an article about Beavis and Butt-Head, but then again nothing about the pair’s success has been expected. After debuting 30 years ago in Mike Judge’s animated short “Frog Baseball,” the troublesome teens first found fame when that cartoon was aired on MTV’s legendary animation anthology Liquid Television. A spinoff quickly ensued, and the rest is pop culture history.

On the heels of the recent — and excellent — feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the guys are back in a new series that is now streaming on Paramount+. But there’s a twist. Continuing on from the events of the recent movie, the pair are now living in 2022….as are their fortysomething colleagues from the original series, still as demented as ever (yes friends, not even Beavis and Butt-Head are immune to the creative charms that the multiverse provides).

Furthermore the “smart” versions of the characters make a return in this revival series. Although Mike Judge himself is quick to state that “the smartest Beavis and Butt-Head are still not all that smart,” there’s even more at work there. For example, you may have noticed the aesthetic similarities between the intelligent version of Beavis and Butt-Head and Marvel’s nearly omniscient character, The Watcher, recently brought to new levels of pop culture fame on the What If…? animated series. That’s certainly no accident, and you can chalk that up to the influence of the legendary architect and co-creator of the Marvel Universe, Jack Kirby.