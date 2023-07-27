The Real True Crime Stories Behind Hulu’s Mother Undercover

The police’s lack of progress with her son’s case led Espinosa to start her own investigation handing out fliers, attending rallies and using the media to tell her son’s story. We hear how she found out about videos on social media that showed RJ’s death as he defended his friends, before the suspect kills him with a 9mm handgun. We discover how she used the comments made on those videos on sites like Facebook to find witnesses. Once found, she discovered where they worked or who they associated with and then used covert ways such as shopping at the grocery store to get information from them. Everyday she put herself in danger until her evidence and an anonymous tip led police to arrest her son’s killer, Giovanny Perales.

In May 2019, Perales was sentenced to 14 – 28 years in prison. The series reveals that he is eligible for parole in 2030.

Episode 2: Mom vs. Kidnapper – The Story of Tiffany Rubin and Kobe Lee

On Aug. 21 2007, special education teacher Tiffany Rubin’s son, Kobe Lee disappeared while visiting his father, Jeffrey Salko. While she initially tried to stay positive Rubin feared that her ex-boyfriend, Salko, had taken Kobe to his native South Korea and her fears were confirmed after she hacked his email account.

Her quest to get her son back saw her take to social media pages in hope of finding someone who knew her son and it paid off as in January 2008 she received a tip on her Myspace page from Kobe’s teacher in South Korea telling her where to find Kobe. It’s at this point she accepted the help of American Association for Lost Children founder Mark Miller.

Rubin and Miller arrived in South Korea on March 23 2008 and met with Kobe’s teacher who helped them figure out a way to get into the school undetected. Disguised in a wig, makeup to lighten her skin in order to help her fit in better and Miller as lookout, Rubin reunited with her son at his school and the trio then embarked on a highly anxious journey to the U.S. Embassy.

At two points Salko almost stopped them getting to the US, once when he called the embassy pretending to be a school official and told them not to issue Kobe with a passport and again when they arrived at the airport, and it was discovered Salko had already begun the process of making Kobe a Korean citizen. However, after U.S. officials negotiated with the Korean immigration they let them off with a $100 fine and Rubin was able to take her son back to the US.