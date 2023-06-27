Catching Killers Season 3: Where to Learn About The DC Sniper, New York Zodiac Killer, and More

Due to the magnitude of his killings and him earning a spot on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, there have a been a number of documentaries and podcasts looking into the Railroad Killer and his victims.

In 1993 true crime author Wensley Clarkson wrote The Railroad Killer: Tracking Down One Of The Most Brutal Serial Killers In History.

In 2003, the fifth season of The Biography Channel’s The F.B.I. Files focused on Reséndiz in its sixth episode called “Tracks of a Killer”.

In 2008, Lifetime released a documentary television series called I Survived and season 1 episode 6 focuses on the murder of Christopher Maier and survivor Holly Dunn. The show details how Holly was taking a stroll with her boyfriend Chris near a railroad track in Lexington, Kentucky before being accosted by a man who was later identified as the Railroad Killer.

Dunn again told the story of how she survived being raped and stabbed in the neck by Reséndiz in 2010 as part of CBS’ 48 Hours Mystery “Live to Tell: The Railroad Killer”. She also wrote a book called Sole Survivor: The Inspiring True Story of Coming Face to Face with the Infamous Railroad Killer in 2017.

A 16-episode podcast called Dead Man Talking was released in 2018 by British journalist Alex Hannaford who had previously interviewed Reséndiz on tape in 2003. He revealed to Hannaford that he had committed more murders than people knew about and because of this innocent people were in prison for his crimes. According to Hannaford’s tape, Reséndiz confessed to the murder of 37-year-old electrical engineer Darryl Kolojaco, who was found beaten to death in 1998. The police arrested Kolojaco’s estranged wife, Diamantina Kolojaco, and her boyfriend, Andres Mascorro for killing him to get an insurance pay-out. In his original trial Reséndiz, wrote to the judge and confessed to killing Kolojaco but prosecutors said that his confession didn’t check out so he was never prosecuted for Kolojaco’s murder.