Hulu New Releases: July 2023

If you’re a fan of true crime documentaries or early millennium classic cartoons then boy does Hulu’s list of new releases have some great news for you!

Hulu continues its implicit understanding that streaming services are basically true crime distribution machines this month with a trio of intriguing titles. While it’s not necessarily true crime per se, The Ashley Madison Affair about the notorious dating platform premieres on July 7. That will be followed by Betrayal: The Perfect Husband on July 11, which is based on a compelling podcast of the same name. The Jewel Thief arrives on July 13 to provide an account of Gerald Blanchard, one of history’s most creative criminals.

But where does the cartoon excitement comes in? Well, that’s because season 11 of Matt Groening’s beloved Futurama premieres on July 24. Fry, Leela, the Professor, and Bender will all return for a direct continuation of where their universe-trotting stories ended 10 years ago.

July 1 is a big day for library titles. That will see the arrival of Alien, Die Hard, Total Recall, and more.