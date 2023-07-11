Betrayal: The Perfect Husband – The Real Story of Jenifer Faison and Spencer Herron

As the podcast and Hulu series tell it, he and Faison first met while attending Berry College in Georgia, where Herron was the station manager at the college’s television station. Herron was a year older than Faison and so after he graduated, Faison decided that during her final year she didn’t want to be tied down and so broke up with him. Herron got married, had children and began teaching video production at Kell High School. He was also playing in a band in the Air National Guard.

Meanwhile, Faison had graduated from college and become a TV producer on shows such as Judge Judy and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition which saw her nominated for an Emmy.

The pair reconnected after Herron had divorced his first wife and Faison commented on Herron’s 20-year college reunion photo on Facebook. After work trips saw them both in New York at the same time, the pair got back together and Faison moved to Georgia. The two were eventually married and opened up a wine bar together.

In 2018, after Faison came home from a work trip, she found Herron distraught and telling her that it was all over. Moments later, the police turned up to arrest him. She subsequently discovered that her “perfect” husband was being charged with three felony counts of sexual assault by a teacher. After the news of his crimes came out, Faison went to shut down her husband’s Facebook account where she discovered hundreds of pictures of naked women. The Facebook account then led her to his emails, where she found “over 60 women” he was talking to.

Why Did Jenifer Faison Start the Betrayal Podcast?

While Faison never confirms exactly why she decided to adapt her hit podcast into a Hulu series, she does document what led her to starting the Betrayal podcast led by Faison and producer Andrea Gunning.

After gaining access to our husband’s Facebook and email accounts, Faison started meticulously investigating her husband’s secret life. Betrayal: The Perfect Husband reveals that Faison had made multiple charts, timelines and documents detailing the different affairs and women her husband was sleeping with over the course of their marriage. Her investigation allowed her to discover that he had cheated on her during the week of their wedding and that he’d had six to seven two-year affairs, some of them at the same time. The women Herron had slept with included sex workers and also friends of theirs he cheated with in places including their wine bar and their home.