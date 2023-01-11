UK TV Premiere Dates: 2023 Calendar

You could go outside. Breathe the winter air, watch a seagull peck at a bin in the park, do the awkward no-after-you dance with a fellow human being on a narrow pavement. But really, is it worth the bother? Inside is where it’s happening at this time of year. Inside is where the television lives.

On that television this winter and spring in the UK, there’s plenty to look forward to, not least HBO’s critically adored adaptation of video game The Last of Us starting on Sky Atlantic on Monday the 16th of January at 9 p.m. Travel Man with Joe Lycett is back for a new Channel 4 series on Friday nights, along with the upcoming broadcast finales of His Dark Materials, the peerless Happy Valley, Joe Cornish’s new ghost detective agency series on Netflix, and many more.

Then February brings Star Trek: Picard’s third run and the final instalment of Carnival Row, before March delivers the return of The Mandalorian and the much-anticipated Yellowjackets second series. All that, plus Junior Bake-Off and a new Russell T Davies drama starring Helena Bonham Carter, in Nolly.

We’ll update this list of TV highlights weekly with more shows, dates and times as the release announcements arrive. If you’re based in the US, here’s where to look for the relevant info.