UK TV Premiere Dates: 2023 Calendar

Wondering when The Last of Us and more will air in the UK? Here's a handy guide to release dates on UK television in 2023.

Photo: BBC, Sky Atlantic/HBO, Channel 4, Netflix

You could go outside. Breathe the winter air, watch a seagull peck at a bin in the park, do the awkward no-after-you dance with a fellow human being on a narrow pavement. But really, is it worth the bother? Inside is where it’s happening at this time of year. Inside is where the television lives.

On that television this winter and spring in the UK, there’s plenty to look forward to, not least HBO’s critically adored adaptation of video game The Last of Us starting on Sky Atlantic on Monday the 16th of January at 9 p.m. Travel Man with Joe Lycett is back for a new Channel 4 series on Friday nights, along with the upcoming broadcast finales of His Dark Materials, the peerless Happy Valley, Joe Cornish’s new ghost detective agency series on Netflix, and many more.

Then February brings Star Trek: Picard’s third run and the final instalment of Carnival Row, before March delivers the return of The Mandalorian and the much-anticipated Yellowjackets second series. All that, plus Junior Bake-Off and a new Russell T Davies drama starring Helena Bonham Carter, in Nolly.

We’ll update this list of TV highlights weekly with more shows, dates and times as the release announcements arrive. If you’re based in the US, here’s where to look for the relevant info.

DATESHOWCHANNEL/STREAMER
Thursday, January 12Vikings: Valhalla Series 2 (box-set)Netflix
Friday, January 13, 8.30 p.m.Travel Man: 48 hrs in… Series 11 (weekly)Channel 4/All 4
Friday, January 13, 9 p.m.Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples (weekly)Channel 4/All 4
Friday, January 13Hunters Series 2 (box-set)Prime Video
Friday, January 13Servant Series 4 (weekly, 1 of 10 episodes)Apple TV+
Sunday, January 15, 6 p.m.The Simpsons Series 34, episode 1 (weekly)Sky Showcase
Sunday, January 15, 7 p.m.His Dark Materials Series 3 (weekly & box-set, 5 of 8 episodes)BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Sunday, January 15, 7.45 p.m.The Great Pottery Throwdown SERIES 6 (weekly, 1 of 10 episodes)Channel 4/All 4
Sunday, January 15, 8 p.m.Call the midwife Series 12 (weekly, 3 of 8 episodes)BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Sunday, January 15, 8 p.m.Vera Series 11, Episode 1 (weekly, 1 of 4 episodes)ITV1
Sunday, January 15, 9 p.m.Happy Valley Series 3 (weekly, 3 of 6 episodes)BBC One/BBC iPlayer
Sunday, January 15, 10 p.m.Bad Education Series 4 (weekly, 1 of 6 episodes)BBC Three/BBC iPlayer
Monday, January 16, 5 p.m.Junior Bake-Off series 8 (every weekday, 1 of 15 episodes)Channel 4/All 4
Monday, January 16, 8 p.m.Only connect series 18 (weekly 20 of 28 episodes)BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Monday, January 16, 8.30 p.m.University Challenge Series 22 (weekly, 22 of 37 episodes)BBC Two/BBC iPlayer
Monday, January 16, 9 p.m.The Last of Us (weekly, 1 of 9 episodes)Sky Atlantic
Monday, January 16Mayor of Kingstown Series 2 (weekly, 10 episodes)Paramount+
Wednesday, January 18Little Demon (box-set, 10 episodes)Disney+
Thursday, January 19The Sex Lives of College Girls Series 2 (box-set, 10 episodes)ITVX
Thursday, January 19That ’90s Show (box-set, 10 episodes)Netflix
Friday, January 20The Legend of Vox Machina Series 2 (1-3 of 12 episodes, then 3 weekly)Prime Video
Friday, January 20Fauda Series 4 (box-set, 12 episodes)Netflix
Wednesday, January 25Extraordinary SERIES 1 (box-set, 8 episodes)Disney+
Friday, January 27Shrinking SERIES 1 (1-2 of 10 episodes, then weekly)Apple TV+
Friday, January 27Lockwood & Co. SERIES 1 (box-set, 8 episodes)Netflix
Friday, January 27Wolf Pack SERIES 1 (weekly, 1 of 8 episodes)Paramount+
Thursday, February 2Nolly episode 1 (box-set, 3 episodes)ITVX
Friday, February 3Your Honor SERIES 2 (10 episodes)Paramount+
Thursday, February 9You Series 4 Part 1 (box-set, 9 episodes)Netflix
Thursday, February 9Funny Woman (box-set and weekly, 6 episodes)Sky Comedy
Friday, February 17Carnival Row Series 2 (weekly, 10 episodes)Prime Video
Friday, February 17Star Trek: Picard Series 3, episode 1 (weekly, 10 episodes)Prime Video
Thursday, February 23Outer Banks Series 3 (box-set, 10 episodes)Netflix
Thursday, February 23Fleishman is in Trouble (8 episodes)Disney+
Wednesday, March 1The Mandalorian Series 3 (weekly, 8 episodes)Disney+
Friday, March 2Daisy Jones & the Six (weekly, 10 episodes)Prime Video
Thursday, March 16Shadow and Bone Series 2 (box-set, 8 episodes)Netflix
Friday, March 24Yellowjackets Series 2, episode 1 (weekly)Paramount+
Monday, March 27Rabbit Hole (8 episodes)Paramount+
